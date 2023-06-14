THE GEORGE LUCAS TALK SHOW to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut in August

The George Lucas Talk Show - boasting previous guests such as Seth Meyers, Weird Al, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Kevin Smith, Peter Serafinowicz, David Harbour, Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Tony Hale and Aimee Mann will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut after selling out London and New York City.

In a twist to the standard talk show format, comedian Connor Ratliff appears as "retired filmmaker George Lucas" the creator of Star Wars, and interviews real guests alongside show producer Patrick Cotnoir and talk-show-sidekick Watto, (the Toydarian junk dealer from The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones), played by Griffin Newman.

In their first extended in-person run outside of New York, "George, Watto and Patrick" bring their fun, irreverent talk show to Edinburgh over four Friday nights - and no two shows will be the same. With spontaneity at the heart of the show's appeal, anything can happen. A past show once turned into an impromptu school dance when it was discovered that more than a dozen audience members had come to the show directly from their senior prom, while another concluded with the hosts escorting the entire audience two blocks to collectively cross NYC's Delancey Street in honour of guest Amy Iriving's classic 80s romcom, Crossing Delancey.

During the pandemic, the chat show went online where it won hundreds of thousands of new fans across the globe, raised over a quarter of a million dollars for charity and became an annual fixture at NY Comic-Con, appeared at SF Sketchfest and Star Wars Celebration in London.

In addition to hosting The George Lucas Talk Show, NYC-based actor, comedian and podcast host Connor Ratliff is the creator/host of the critically acclaimed podcast, Dead Eyes. His film & TV credits include The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Orange is the New Black, Search Party, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Credits for Griffin Newman include Amazon Prime's The Tick and Netflix's adaptation Masters of the Universe.

Essentially, if someone is famous and in Edinburgh this August, they're going to get booked as guests!

The George Lucas Talk Show will be performed at 11.35pm in Assembly George Square Studios (Studio Two) on 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th August

Booking link: Click Here

