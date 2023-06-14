THE GEORGE LUCAS TALK SHOW to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut in August

In a twist to the standard talk show format, comedian Connor Ratliff appears as "retired filmmaker George Lucas" the creator of Star Wars, and interviews real guests.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 2 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland Photo 3 Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals

THE GEORGE LUCAS TALK SHOW to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut in August

The George Lucas Talk Show - boasting previous guests such as Seth Meyers, Weird Al, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Kevin Smith, Peter Serafinowicz, David Harbour, Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Tony Hale and Aimee Mann will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut after selling out London and New York City.

In a twist to the standard talk show format, comedian Connor Ratliff appears as "retired filmmaker George Lucas" the creator of Star Wars, and interviews real guests alongside show producer Patrick Cotnoir and talk-show-sidekick Watto, (the Toydarian junk dealer from The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones), played by Griffin Newman.

In their first extended in-person run outside of New York, "George, Watto and Patrick" bring their fun, irreverent talk show to Edinburgh over four Friday nights - and no two shows will be the same. With spontaneity at the heart of the show's appeal, anything can happen. A past show once turned into an impromptu school dance when it was discovered that more than a dozen audience members had come to the show directly from their senior prom, while another concluded with the hosts escorting the entire audience two blocks to collectively cross NYC's Delancey Street in honour of guest Amy Iriving's classic 80s romcom, Crossing Delancey.

During the pandemic, the chat show went online where it won hundreds of thousands of new fans across the globe, raised over a quarter of a million dollars for charity and became an annual fixture at NY Comic-Con, appeared at SF Sketchfest and Star Wars Celebration in London.

In addition to hosting The George Lucas Talk Show, NYC-based actor, comedian and podcast host Connor Ratliff is the creator/host of the critically acclaimed podcast, Dead Eyes. His film & TV credits include The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Orange is the New Black, Search Party, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Credits for Griffin Newman include Amazon Prime's The Tick and Netflix's adaptation Masters of the Universe.

Essentially, if someone is famous and in Edinburgh this August, they're going to get booked as guests!

The George Lucas Talk Show will be performed at 11.35pm in Assembly George Square Studios (Studio Two) on 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th August

Booking link: Click Here
 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
New Play BLUE Examining Police Brutality is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe This August Photo
New Play BLUE Examining Police Brutality is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe This August

American actor and playwright, June Carryl showcases a brilliantly unflinching performance in the UK premiere of BLUE - a theatre piece examining the very real and current issues of police corruption and brutality in both the USA and UK

2
Original Star Of SIX Annabel Marlow to Make Solo Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 20 Photo
Original Star Of SIX Annabel Marlow to Make Solo Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

Annabel Marlow originated the role of Katherine Howard in SIX at the Edinburgh Festival at the tender age of 18. Now, the 2023 Musical Theatre Awards finalist is making her solo comedy debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a jam-packed show full of songs, jokes, stories and more.

3
Comedian Angel Beevers to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 Photo
Comedian Angel Beevers to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

After a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe, Angela Beevers will make her international debut with How To Write A Eulogy That Kills.

4
A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Photo
A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe

A Terrible Show for Terrible People will be performed at Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) at 11.10pm from 3rd - 27th August (Not 14th or 21st) with BSL interpreted shows on 9th, 16th & 23rd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You