THE DAUGHTERS OF RÓISÍN to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

The play will run from August 31st to 25th.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Wee Yarn Productions, Lyric Theatre and Pleasance will present The Daughters Of Róisín by Aoibh Johnson from 31st - 25th August (Except 12th, 13th, 19th Aug) Bunker One, Pleasance Courtyard @13.00, 60 Min.

Journey with Ireland's daughters as they battle the shame of pregnancy out of wedlock.

Poet Luke Kelly's For What Died The Sons of Róisín?, has long been a poignant rallying point for modern Irish people, a powerful and ambivalent meditation on the legacy of the past.

In this moving new play, Aoibh Johnson examines what has become of The Daughters Of Róisín through the lens ofthe lived experience of her great-grandmother.

Written and performed by Johnson, this hard-hitting play explores the harrowing history of church and state-sanctioned abuse against pregnant women out of wedlock in Ireland over the last 100 years.

Moving, angry and fuelled with fiery activism, the one-woman show is a rallying cry for women everywhere to rise up, stand tall and eradicate Ireland's ancient shame. The play has toured widely across Ireland and the UK, including sell-out shows in London, Belfast and Dublin. The play also had its Australian debut at the Adelaide Fringe in 2019.

The play begins with a passionate recital of Dubliner, Luke Kelly's famous poem. However, we soon realise this ghostly figure is more concerned with Ireland's daughters. Through broken dialogue, song, poetry and ghostly silence, Aoibh Johnson takes us on a deeply emotional journey as we watch the demise of a young, pregnant woman forced to hide from society in her home, as she experiences pre-marital pregnancy.

According to Director Cahal Clarke, "Edinburgh is the crescendo of all our efforts as a small company. We have achieved great things in a short period of time and I am delighted we have the opportunity to showcase our work at the festival and continue to give voice and pay respect to the daughters of Ireland."

Theatre critic Marianna Meloni called the show 'Excellent', writing; 'The Daughters of Róisín is a heart-wrenching metaphorical drama. It's a silent accusation at Irish society, with its Catholic backbone, for neglecting to look after its women, to pick them up when they've fallen. Seeing it just once might not be enough."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

LISTINGS INFORMATION

The Daughters Of Róisín

Venue: Bunker One, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 31st - 25th August ( Except 12th , 13th , 19th Aug)

Review From: August 2nd

Tickets: £7 - £12

Content Warnings: Issues around women, pregnant and not married, having their children taken

Age Guidance: 14+

Running Time: 60 Mins




