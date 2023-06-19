THE BIG BITE-SIZE BREAKFAST SHOW to Celebrate 15th Birthday at Pleasance Beyond

Edinburgh's sell-out morning show returns to the Fringe to celebrate its 15th anniversary with three brand new rotating 'menus' of 10-15 minute plays.

For the first time since 2019, it's back: bigger, better and now at the 336-seat, Pleasance Beyond.

The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show team has been delighting early-bird audiences for 15 years with its award-winning selections of comedies, eccentricities and mini-dramas, all dished up alongside complimentary coffee, croissants, strawberries and a very warm welcome from the performers themselves.

Since its inception for the Brighton Fringe in 2006, the show has steadily built a wonderfully loyal following and enjoyed official EdFringe sell-out runs in 2017 and 2018 and the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Shortlist Award in 2019.

It has showcased the work of more than 170 emerging UK and international writers, given 1750 performances of short plays and served up more than 40,000 morning croissants to hungry theatre-lovers.

Nick Brice, the company's founder says: "We started out to shorten the distance between the page and the international stage for talented artists. It's grown to be a refreshing place to be each morning with three rotating menus of stimulating theatrical morsels."

The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show reliably offers an approachable, uplifting and thought-provoking start to every day at the Fringe. The team looks forward to giving a hearty welcome to both familiar faces and new friends at their big birthday breakfast at the Pleasance Beyond.

Performance Details:

Title: The Big Bite-Size Breakfast show

Performance Dates: Wednesday 2nd to Monday 28th August, 10:20 (not 16th or 25th)

First Review Date: Saturday 5th August

Running Time: 70 minutes

Location: Pleasance Courtyard @ Beyond, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

Box Office: Tickets are available atClick Here or 0131 556 6550

Previews: £12.50 (£12)

Mon-Thu: £16.50 (£15.50)

Fri-Sun: £17.50 (16.50)

Fresh coffee, tea, croissant and strawberries included in ticket price

Performers: Rosie Edwards, Tom Hartwell, Claira Amy Parr, Polly Smith, Thomas Willshire

Director: Tom Linden-McCarron

Artistic Director: Nick Brice

Producers: Bite-Size Plays

Social: Twitter: @bitesizeplays Insta: @bitesizeshortplays Facebook: Bite-size Plays

Web: www.bitesize.org

Notes: This show contains strong language