THE ACTRESS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

From the producers of critically acclaimed The Giant Killers (Edinburgh 2017), comes the dramatic telling of Anne Marshall's rise and fall as the first actress of the British stage. In Long Lane Theatre's tradition of bringing heartfelt, funny and engaging stories to the stage, The Actress stars Eve Pearson-Wright treading the boards in the footsteps of these fascinating women from the past.

It is 1660 and Charles II has returned to England and taken the throne; London is about to shake off the puritanical reign of Cromwell and reopen its theatres. A time of decadence and debauchery is about to begin, and a woman is to take the stage for the first time.

The Kings Company invite two very different women, from very different backgrounds to join them, planning to use only one of them for the role of Desdemona in their upcoming production of Othello. Eventually the choice is made - Anne Marshall becomes the first professional actress of the British stage. But her competitor Margaret Hughes rises to fame and fortune and Anne becomes a forgotten footnote in history, eventually even having her incredible achievement taken from her and attributed to Margaret.

Was acting a way of escaping life as a Harlot? If so it's out of the frying pan and into the fire, discovering the theatre world has much lower morals than imagined. A producer wants dressing room doors open to the highest bidder... Is a woman on the stage a cynical publicity stunt or a moment of female empowerment? A question from 400 years ago that still resonates today.

Written and directed by Andrew Pearson-Wright, The Actress explores the incredible true story of the two women who would shape the paths of women on the stage. Anne became the most talked-about person in the country, adored one day, discarded the next. Forgotten by history but paving the way for those who followed.

The Actress plays at The Dairy Room at Underbelly Bristo Square (Venue 302) from August 3 - 29.

More info: www.edfringe.com