TECHIES Musical to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Yonder Window Theatre Company, in collaboration with Braw Venues, will present Techies, A New Musical by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor. This World Premiere production is running at Braw Venues @ Hill Street Theatre (Venue 41) throughout the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Part comedy, part backstage drama, this quirky, hilarious pop-rock score smashes the fourth wall and celebrates the search for acceptance in the most judgmental place in the world... high school! Junior stage manager Joan (Ana Sofía Hernández López) must navigate the halls of Westside High as she helps put on a production of Darwin: A Musical Evolution. With tensions running high between the Drama Department's tech crew and actors, Joan and her best friend/actress Vanessa (Elena G. Thomson) must hatch a plan to save the show. All the while, Joan's crush Hammer (Henry Alper) tries to win her attention, lighting designer Night Train (Zoe Chilton) keeps spotlighting Vanessa, the acting divas Oliver (Daniel Arch) and Kimberly (Chloe Karamitsos) try to take center stage, and the single-threat actor Ash (Mikayla Czizik) grows a budding relationship with...a techie? Will Joan be able to help the department fight for a foothold on the school's social ladder, or will the brewing feud lead to their downfall?

Directed by Katie McHugh (JASPER), the female-led cast is made up of performers from all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The rest of the cast includes: Sarah Flick, Ryanne Parker, Frances Bisaillon, Sofia Prada, Aria Arch, Zaradonna Avetyan, Elaine C. Hall, Polina Sulim, Olivia, and Jackie Leibowitz. The show features music direction by James Higgins (Old Jews Telling Jokes) and choreography by Shannon Stowe (Founder of New Dance Theatre / ASYLUM), with stage management from Jackie Leibowitz and Morgan Eisen.

From the playwrights, Sam Carner & Derek Gregor, on the creation of the show: 'With Techies, we wanted to 'break the fourth wall' by turning the spotlight on the people behind the scenes, and even behind the audience in the sound and lighting booth, who make a show possible. [...] We also wanted to expand the liberal ideal of 'inclusion,' which, sadly, does not always extend to people who fall outside of widely-recognized marginalized groups, but who are just a bit odd. Techies works to explode the social hierarchy, which all-too-easily turns everyone into both victim and bully, and reminds us that everyone deserves an invitation to the cast party.'

Techies first started as a commission from Rockford University in Illinois where it had its original workshop production in 2019. The Rockford cast then performed selections from the piece in concert at The Duplex in New York City that same year. After an appearance at the International Thespian Festival and another workshop at Slippery Rock University, it is making its World Premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, 2026.

The show is two hours with no intermission, and runs everyday at 5:45pm until August 29th, 2026. Tickets are £17.50 and can be bought through the Techies page on the EdFringe website. For performance updates and behind-the-scenes content, check out @techiesmusical on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and you can read the production's program here.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming