SUBLIMATION to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe with Frank Murdocco

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Junto Entertainment will present the World Premiere of Sublimation, a new queer, American political thriller, written and performed by Frank Murdocco (A Little Treat), featuring the voice of Maria Dizzia (Tony Nominee, In The Next Room..., Orange is the New Black). Directed by Noah Eisenberg (As Time Goes By), Sublimation arrives in Edinburgh on the heels of Murdocco's last solo piece, A Little Treat, which played a sold-out, celebrated run in New York's East Village Basement, after premiering at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe to widespread acclaim.

Performances run from 5 August through 30 August every day (except the 19th) at 17:00 (5pm) at Braw Venues' Grand Lodge, Studio Theatre. Tickets are £14 (£12 Concession).

8 Months after Trump has been elected, gay, divorced, unemployed merch-maker Ethan (Murdocco) is down on his luck. Out of work since designing merchandise for Kamala Harris' unsuccessful campaign, he's ready to close up shop. When a mysterious woman (Dizzia) places a large order, things are looking up. The only issue is, she's ordering T-shirts that read 'Thank You, President Trump.' It isn't long before Ethan finds himself a purveyor of conservative merchandise. As the asks get bigger and their relationship steepens, Ethan is faced with a pivotal decision - go broke with his integrity, or find himself rich with remorse.

The cast of Sublimation features playwright Frank Murdocco as Ethan, with Maria Dizzia voicing The Woman. The production will feature scenic design by Brian Bernhard and dramaturgy by Steph Miller. Performances play every day except the 19th, 7-30 August at Braw Venues' Grand Lodge Studio Theatre, at 17:00 (5pm).

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming