Sydnie Christmas Comes to The King's Theatre in Glasgow This October

Fresh from her victory as the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024, Sydnie Christmas is thrilled to announce the My Way Tour, her debut UK tour. The tour sees her traverse the UK performing at some of the country’s most prestigious venues, including The King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Alongside the UK tour announcement, Sydnie has announced the upcoming arrival of her debut album also titled My Way, which will be released on September 20th via Westway Music. Ahead of this, Sydnie will release her first single ‘Starlight Express’ on July 19th, inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, currently thrilling audiences and critics following its recent return to London.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, impressed by her Instagram rendition of the track, encouraged her to officially release it. Sydnie said: “I was in Starlight Express in Germany for years and it was such a huge part of my life. I have friends in the new London show and went to see them on their press night and was so blown away. The song ‘Starlight Express’ means hope and light. I felt drawn to its meaning and the song resonated with me. I just had to record my own version, and Andrew Lloyd Webber told me I should release it. I can’t believe it. It’s such a full circle moment. Every day is a new pinch-me moment and I’m getting to live out my dreams. I’m just the luckiest girl in the world.”

Sydnie captivated the judges and audience on Britain’s Got Talent with spellbinding performances of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' 'My Way,' and 'Tomorrow,' the latter earning her the prestigious Golden Buzzer. Amanda Holden described her as “spellbinding,” and Simon Cowell rated her performance “an 11 out of 10.” Following her experience on the show, Sydnie comments: “After 10 years of trying to make it in the West End and feeling like nothing was happening, I was very close to giving it all up. But I couldn’t, it means everything to me, and I am so glad I kept going.”

Sydnie’s album and shows will include those three fan favourites and many more songs which showcase the extraordinary talent that has made her so popular across the country.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 12th July. Pre-order the debut album ‘My Way’ for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets now.

