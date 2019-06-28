Story Behind SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON Revealed Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe 2019

The man behind Something About Simon - which is heading to this year's Edinburgh Fringe - has revealed the lengths he has gone to creating the new show.

Three years in the making, Something About Simon has become a "real labour of love" for performer Gary Edward Jones, who has taken the time to research Paul Simon, while studying his lyrics, music and life.

The new show celebrates the life and musical talent of legendary American singer songwriter Paul Simon. It was premiered in Liverpool before playing in Bolton, wowing audiences and critics alike.

It now heads to Scotland during the Summer, where it will be showcased at the prestigious Assembly Rooms venue throughout August as part of the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe 2019.

Liverpool singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones - who does bear a resemblance to Paul Simon - tells the unique story of one of his idols, combining visuals, stage design, storytelling and, of course, that iconic music and incredible songs.

A natural storyteller, with charisma and warm Liverpudlian charm, Gary weaves together songs and stories that cross the Atlantic from New Jersey to the North West of England. He traces the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career that occasionally mirror his own.

With a heritage of half Maltese and half Liverpudlian, Gary's musical journey began aged just 11 when he picked up his brother's guitar. And he's never looked back.

Whilst studying woodcarving and cabinet making at college, he still pursued his love of music and began to find his own style. His curiosity about the universe and "the little revolving ball we live on", he crafts songs inspired by early Motown, blues and folk with lyrics that are both intelligent and relevant.

Gary's debut album, The Cabinet Maker, was launched to a sell-out audience at St George's Hall Liverpool, reaching Number One on Radio Caroline's Album Countdown Chart. He has gone to share stages with Lucy Ward, Speirs and Boden, Amy Wadge, Connie Lush, Tom Baxter and Toby Walker, and also worked with producers Ronnie Stone and Mike Cave, drummer Steve Barney, singer-songwriter Thea Gilmore, and has co-written with Craig Gannon.

Gary Edward Jones explained the creative process behind Something About Simon: "After studying Paul Simon for the past three years, I do feel I could now pick up the phone and have a conversation with him. Given the amount of research and playing I've done, he seems like a friend now more than a hero. I totally respect him as a songwriter. It's only when you study someone this deeply that you get to understand what makes this person tick and just how good they really are. I'd now go as far as saying that Paul Simon is an absolute genius!

"I would probably describe the show as an authentic perspective of Paul Simon's life through music and spoken word. I've always felt the show should have a narrative running throughout which knits the songs together. I chose all the songs to run chronologically so we could work our way through the years and watch Paul grow as a person and a songwriter, and I feel people have understood that well. And when I say authentic, I mean that I really have spent two of the three years studying the songs and the delivery."

Gary added: "It's been wonderful learning these beautiful songs and discovering the man behind the music. I've taken a lot of care and time putting the show together so if the man himself came along, I'd like to think he could sit there and reminisce, and maybe even bring a tear to his eye. It is, without a doubt, the best artistic experience I've ever had. It's become a real labour of love - and I am excited to share Something About Simon with audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019."

Something About Simon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions, with artistic direction by Gareth Tudor Price.

Music highlights include classic ballads like The Sound of Silence, America, Kathy's Song and Bridge Over Troubled Waters, to the more upbeat Me And Julio, 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover and Wristband.

Something About Simon was recently premiered in Liverpool, where it enjoyed a successful two-night pilot run at the Epstein Theatre in Autumn 2018. Initially promoted as one performance, a second date was added due to popular demand. The show received 5-star reviews.

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the "hearts and bones" of audiences all over the world, resulting in a phenomenal career that has spanned more than seven decades. And now a new show is shining the spotlight on the illustrious career of a music icon. Simon began his career as one half of globally successful duo Simon and Garfunkel. He has gone on to enjoy an incredible solo career, which includes 13 multi-million selling albums and 16 Grammys among countless other awards and accolades.

Something About Simon is not a tribute show. It is one musician authentically honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.





