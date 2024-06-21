Star Stone Brings VILLAIN ERA to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedic Actress and Playwright Star Stone will head to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this Summer at Greenside Venues with Villain Era, directed by Ryan Cunningham, sharing her outrageous true story of going viral online and becoming an internet ‘villain’ to over 17 million people. Villain Era will receive its world premiere after preview performances at East to Edinburgh, New York

It's 2019 and Star is cast in a reality competition show on YouTube where vegans need to figure out which of them is the secret non-vegan mole. The show goes viral with 17 million views. Great! Only problem is Star receives the ‘villain edit’ and her life changes overnight, facing a barrage of harassment, ranging from hateful messages to literal death threats. In Villain Era, Star reveals it all from battling bots, trolls, the online vegan mafia, and the real effects it had on her, in this one-woman multimedia comedy show.

Villain Era comments on public-shaming and cancel culture: “A social media comment section is the new witch hunt,” Star says. “Compounded by the anonymity, Cyber-bullying does not have any recourse, and therefore people can easily post threatening, hurtful messages, and in fact, are encouraged to do so creating a mob-mentality. Yet, those on the receiving end, have real psychological and emotional effects from it, equivalent to an in-person offence. It’s surprising that psychological harm created by social media is still not taken seriously, even when there’s so much evidence that it has long term mental health effects on its victims. I am proud to take what was my worst nightmare and recreate it into a comedy show exploring these issues.”

Tickets:

Star Stone: Villain Era will be performed at 5:10pm at Greenside Venues, George Street, from 2nd - 24th August 2024 (not 11th or 18th)

Edinburgh Fringe Festival tickets available HERE

East to Edinburgh Preview tickets available HERE

Comments