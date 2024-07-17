Stairwell Theater Makes Their Edinburgh Fringe Debut With THE BLOOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City's Stairwell Theater will present THE BLOOD, a bold, funny, and sometimes spooky rendition of three Brothers Grimm faerie tales, as told by a troupe of traveling storytellers over a shared feast of wine and bread.

Directed by Stairwell Theater's Artistic Director Sam Gibbs, and written by Synecdoche Works Fellow Emily Elyse Everett, THE BLOOD follows a troupe of storytellers as they weave together three faerie tales by The Brothers Grimm: The Three Snake Leaves, Faithful Johannes, and The Robber Bridegroom. Uniting these tales are brave and determined protagonists struggling with the darkness of the world and the bloody results of tragedy, mishap, and fate, whose stories are told by storytellers who, like all of us, seek answers about how to cope with a wildly changing world.

Gibbs and Everett created THE BLOOD together while attaining their MFAs from Columbia University. THE BLOOD had a limited run at Columbia in New York City in 2023, enchanting sold-out audiences with its modern verve, humor, and reflection on the ancient and universal nature of faerie tales.

Stairwell Theater, a company founded by Gibbs, has been dedicated to telling great stories through meticulously crafted, ensemble-based events for over 10 years. THE BLOOD now travels across the Atlantic for Stairwell Theater's Edinburgh debut, complete with its original cast and creative team who worked together for over a year to devise and develop the play. Featuring an ensemble of five actors, playing both storytellers and over 30 faerie tale characters, THE BLOOD invites its audience to partake in an ancient storytelling tradition of breaking bread (and wine for over 18s!) together while hearing tales of murder, magic, and perseverance.

THE BLOOD runs August 3-10 at Paradise in the Vault. Tickets and showtimes are available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/blood.

Performed by Julia Baker, Katrina Coffman, Anthony Leung, Andrew Schwartz, and Charlotte Righetti.

