Spooktacular Scottish Theatre for Halloween

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It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Scottish theatre isn’t short of spooky offerings this Halloween season! Here are BroadwayWorld’s top picks of shows that will leave your spines tingled and your gooses bumped.

29th September - 31st October

Hen Night Horror - Scottish Tour

Oh look, another chance to talk about my favourite new Scottish muscial of the last 5 years. Hen Night Horror returns due to overwhelming demand with a brand new cast. Check out our 5 star review from its first outing and our interview with creators Fraser Boyle and Ali Clelland.

10th - 17th October

It Walks Around The House At Night- Edinburgh and Glasgow

When an out-of-work actor takes a job playing a ghost at an old countryside manor, he expects nothing more than a few cheap scares. But as night after night unfolds, the role begins to blur with reality – and something far more sinister starts to emerge.

Part ghost story, part psychological thriller, It Walks Around The House At Night draws audiences into a world of creeping dread, unexpected twists and dark humour. A haunted house story for a new era, brought to life through inventive staging, immersive sound and bold visual effects.

8th- 10th October

Witches of Eastwick- Airdrie Town Hall

Alexandra (Alex), Sukie, and Jane, three women living in a small town dominated by local Felicia Gabriel, all share a desire for some excitement to spice up their mundane lives. Wishing for “all manner of man in one man,” one arrives in a literal flash as the devilish Darryl Van Horne. As Horne seduces them, the three women began to explore their powers in this comedic musical.

16 October - 1st November

Witch Hunt- Scottish Tour

Written by Anton Davis, Irene Harris & Alyson Orr Musical Arrangements by Dovksi Inspired by the Scottish witch trials, this exciting new musical is a gripping tale of witchcraft and persecution all set to a pulsing electronic dance music score with high energy vocals.

19th October- 24th October

The Seven Witches of Torryburn - Scottish Tour

In 17th Century Torryburn, as the Scottish Witch Trials reach a fevered peak, seven ordinary women are accused of the unthinkable. It’s 1666 and as fear turns neighbour against neighbour, the seven women must risk everything to defend themselves. The Seven Witches of Torryburn is a stark, lyrical reckoning with power, belief and the price of unenlightened times shown truly.

26th- 31st October

Badhbh-Shìth and the Storytellers- Oran Mor (A Play, A Pie and A Pint)

This year’s Halloween special Badhbh-Shìth and the Storytellers is a new folk horror by Kenny Boyle (Righ Iasgair: The Fisher King) that tells some of the most enduring stories from Scotland’s rich folklore, whilst weaving one of its own.

29th October

Drive Official's Deadly Encore Cabaret Party- Oran Mor, Glasgow

From the team behind the five-star Beyond Oz: The Concert and Nightmare of Great Western Road, DRIVE OFFICIAL return to Fonn Mór with their closing cabaret of 2026. Fancy dress is encouraged but not essential and performers feature Hadestown star Dylan Wood, Colum Findlay and Jessica Donnelly.

30th October

Halloween Spooktacular by JM Theatricals - Candleriggs, Glasgow

Join JM Theatricals for a night of thrilling entertainment, brought to you by 8 of Scotland's finest professional vocalists. The show will also feature a small ensemble of performers from Glasgow's Amateur Dramitic 'scene' as well as featured performances from Scene-It Arts Academy

30th and 31st October

Hocus Parody Panto- Aberdeen Arts Centre

The three witches you love to hate are back and more magical than ever, flying high in this wicked Halloween pantomime. Magical illusions, pop songs and things that go bump in the night all form the essential ingredients of this bewitching plot sure to delight youngsters and adults alike. The perfect treat (or trick) to celebrate All Hallows' Eve.

10th-14th November

The Haunting of Hill House- Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

Ok so it's slightly after Halloween but it otherwise fits the criteria so it counts! The Haunting of Hill House, based on the novel by Shirley Jackson, adapted for the stage by Olivier and BAFTA winner Stef Smith and directed by Sky Arts Award winner Martin Constantine.

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