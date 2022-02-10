Soho Theatre Announce Inaugural Soho Theatre On Demand Film Festival Programme For 2022

Soho Theatre has announced the launch of the inaugural Soho Theatre On Demand Film Festival, bringing to your small screen uniquely crafted performance films made and supported by the venue. Each film will be available for an exclusive window of ten days, with the first film released on Friday 4th February 2022. Full details and tickets are available now from stream.sohotheatre.com.

The first Soho Theatre On Demand Film Festival programme combines acclaimed plays of recent years and brand-new work, (re)imagined for the screen. The first release is the world premiere of HEDDA (after Ibsen) performed by iconic avant-gardist David Hoyle, created and directed by Jen Heyes and set in a Lynchesque inspired world of obsession and dark psychological unrest which will go live on Friday 4th February. That will be followed by Natasha Marshall's critically acclaimed one woman show Half Breed, brought back to life for the screen. Next comes the debut play by Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong and Simone Ibbett-Brown, Shuck'n'Jive, directed by Soho Theatre Associate Director Lakesha Arie-Angelo, a sharp satire with music, laughter and searing honesty. The penultimate film is Mum, Oliver Award-winning writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's unflinching portrayal of early motherhood from the acclaimed Producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer. The final film of the festival is Ifeyinwa Frederick's Sessions, a raw, funny, bittersweet deep dive into the complexities of masculinity, depression and therapy, which premiered at Soho Theatre in November 2021.

Soho Theatre are a charity and social enterprise, driven by a passion for the work they produce, the artists they work with and the audiences they attract. Bang in the heart of London's West End they have a vibrant live and digital festival programme and busy bar. Soho Theatre can also be found in festivals, through their national and international touring and on Soho Theatre On Demand.



The launch of the Soho Theatre On Demand Film Festival comes on the back of the success of the venue's digital platform, which was launched in 2017. During their temporary closure due to Covid-19 they re-launched their online platform Soho Theatre On Demand, which hosted the phenomenally successful live recording of Fleabag and released the critically acclaimed Typical and Sunrise. Soho Theatre have partnered with Amazon Prime Video (UK) for a three-series deal, bringing existing and new comedy shows to the platform (2020-22). They are also working towards the opening of an exciting second venue, a "local theatre with a national profile" in Walthamstow, currently slated to open in late 2022.

David Luff, Creative Director Soho Theatre said: "Alongside our partnerships with Amazon and BBC and co-productions with Shedinburgh Festival, we're continuing to reimagine our live work, both new and from our programme, for our digital platform Soho Theatre On Demand. As our catalogue grows, our first ever film festival is an exciting time for us, featuring the brilliant, filmed stage productions of Half Breed, Hedda, Mum, Shuck 'n' Jive, and Sessions over five weeks this spring."

See below for full release schedule plus additional information on each film. For more information head over to www.sohotheatre.com.