Sofie Hagen brings BANGLORD to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

BANGLORD is a sexy, sleazy, sweaty, frisky show about sexual frustration. On one hand, SOFIE HAGEN likes f*cking, wants to f*ck and can’t believe she hasn’t f*cked in a while. On the other hand, just mentioning the f-word so many times gives her anxiety and she feels like a nervous teenager pre-the first coital experience.

In 2023, SOFIE HAGEN has attempted to get back ‘in the sack’ by hiring who she thought was a sex therapist (but turned out to be a sex worker) and going on holiday to the sexy country of Italy, all whilst questioning her sexual past which includes scandalous celebrity affairs and embarrassing unsexy anecdotes. How can you get ‘back into sex’ if you type the word ‘f*cking’ in your press release and still have nightmares about it weeks later because it felt way too intimate? And why is it so hard to find a partner who’s into your very specific brand of sexting and world domination?

“Some of the stories I tell aren’t even that funny - they’re just juicy. I love comedy but I also really, really love gossip. I wanted the show to have an element of that.”

“When you begin writing a show, you have to ask yourself: Why should people care about this? And honestly, this is the first show I’ve done where I feel super confident that people really, really should care. It should be mandatory to hear me talk about wanting to do some sex.”

“This is the first show I’ve done where I don’t worry about the audience liking me. Once they’ve seen the show, I’m not sure how they still could. And I think that makes sense. I’m more myself in this show than I ever have been on stage before. So if you still like me after you’ve watched it, that’s it. You’ve liked me at my worst.”

“People have asked me ‘You’re doing a show about how you haven’t had sex in a long time - aren’t you nervous that you’ll have sex before Edinburgh and that it will ruin the show?’ and to them I say: Well, let’s find out. (Insert a winking emoji here.)”

“This Edinburgh, I’m taking Tuesdays and Wednesdays off, so I can see other people’s shows. I’m particularly excited about Daniel Foxx’s debut show Villain. I’ve also seen what Jodie Mitchell is bringing up and it’s so good I wrote down ‘WOW SO GOOD’ in my notebook and you can quote me on that. I’m excited like a little comedy fan to see Mike Birbiglia.”

ABOUT ME

Remember 2015? Good times. I won the Edinburgh Festival Best Newcomer Award back when that still existed. Since then I’ve hosted and co-hosted very successful podcasts such as Guilty Feminist, Bad People (BBC), Secret Dinosaur Cult and Made of Human Podcast. I have done numerous UK and International stand-up tours, appeared on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, BBC Radio 4 with both my own comedy special and a documentary called The Unexpected History of Clean Eating, BBC’s Live At the BBC which was on Netflix for a while (albeit pretty damn hard to find on there) and much more. (I also did Alan Davies’ Apres Ski talk show way before 2015, but I was so nervous that I didn’t say a single word and I could see my agent sweating in the audience.) Oh, I also wrote a book in 2018 called Happy Fat and I’m currently working on my second book - we don’t have a title yet.

Through all of this, I’ve accumulated around 176k followers on Instagram and 223k followers on TikTok. Also a large amount on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube but not big enough that it’s in any way impressive.

I’m 28 (I’m not, but I’ve been told that I should have lied about my age from the beginning and I don’t think it’s too late to start now, with this press release), from Denmark (but I live in London!), I tick some sweet, sweet boxes such as: nonbinary, queer (pansexual), fat (actually fat, not just ‘oh I’ll say I’m fat because that’s apparently ‘in’ right now. No, real fat, and I was fat before it was cool) and neurodiverse (but not in the fun way where I’m a bit quirky, in the CPTSD way which is like PTSD but worse - but I am ‘surprisingly and unnervingly functional’ says my therapist and also, I’m ‘pretty funny about it’ she also says, but she doesn’t mean it as the compliment it is.).