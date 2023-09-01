Six Of The Best On Offer For Theatre Fans At Special Community Shows In Scotland

Audiences are being offered the chance to enjoy six sensational short plays courtesy of some of Scotland's finest up-and-coming writers, actors and directors.

Half a dozen tales will be performed during two evenings in Cumbernauld and Ayr - offering a beguiling brew of dark comedy, drama, family life, war and wonder.

It's all being presented by the acclaimed Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST), which is once again shining a spotlight on emerging and established talents from all over Scotland and beyond.

There are two evenings in the latest run, each featuring six plays:

· Printhouse in Ayr on Thursday 14 September 2023 - tickets cost £10 and are available via https://maineventtickets.store/event/short-attention-span-theatre

· Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse on Friday 15 September 2023 - tickets cost £10-£12 and are available via https://lanternhousearts.org/events/short-attention-span-theatre

Since its inception in 2015, SAST has been dedicated to supporting new voices in theatre and, with the help of a stellar cast of professional actors, they have transformed raw talent into captivating performances.

Over the years, SAST has presented the first theatre work by acclaimed authors Rachelle Atalla, Elissa Soave and Kirkland Ciccone, as well as the celebrated short story writer Chris McQueer.

The line-up this time comprises:

· 'Superstar' by Stevie McEwan

· 'Catch a Falling Knife' by John AD Fraser

· 'Between Us' by Rachel Flynn

· 'Warpaint' by Jennifer MacRae

· 'Hack' by Alan Muir

· 'Linda In The Sky With Diamonds' by David Bratchpiece

Tom Brogan, co-founder of Short Attention Span Theatre, said, "We're delighted to bring our second shows of 2023 to Cumbernauld and Ayr - offering people the chance to see six brand new plays for less than the price of many tickets at the Fringe.

"Not only is it great value, it's a fantastic way to support grassroots theatre and a rare chance for audiences to enjoy a magical mix of comedy, drama and thought-provoking themes in their communities.

"I'm really excited about what's on offer. Tickets are selling fast so I'd advise everyone to book now to avoid disappointment."

For the latest information on SAST, visit Click Here




