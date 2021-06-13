Scottish Opera Withdraws Nomination For Sky Arts Award After Being Accused of Using 'Yellowface'

The Scottish Opera has withdrawn its nomination for a Sky Arts Award for its production of Nixon in China after being criticized for its use of 'yellowface' makeup, The Times reports.

This withdrawal comes after the production faced controversy for its makeup, as well as casting choices.

Sarah Owen, the Labour MP for Luton North, posted on social media, wondering why the production received public funding, and said it used "exaggerated winged eye makeup", what she called "Classic #yellowface".

Additionally, Julian Chou-Lambert, an opera singer and composer based in London, spoke out against the company for casting only two Asian performers for "six lead Chinese roles."

Scottish Opera said that it was "deeply sorry for the offense caused by the casting" of the production.

