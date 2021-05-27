Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottish Opera Announces POP-UP OPERA Returning For Summer 2021

The tour will feature mini versions of HMS Pinafore, The Gondoliers , Iolanthe, The Mikado and Pirates of Penzance.

May. 27, 2021  
The Scottish Opera has announced that its Pop-up Opera is back on the road for Summer 2021 with a bumper tour featuring five of Gilbert & Sullivans' best-loved hits!

Experience all the drama and wonder of grand opera on a miniature scale, with intimate open-air performances brought to life by a storyteller, two singers, instrumentalists - and a sumptuous set of specially created illustrations.

Immerse yourself in pint-sized versions of HMS Pinafore, The Gondoliers , Iolanthe, The Mikado and Pirates of Penzance, which take you on an unforgettable journey through the operas' musical and dramatic highlights - in just 30 minutes each. Packed with screwball humour, memorable characters, and of course brilliant tongue-twisting tunes, these mini operas are perfect for audiences of all ages.

Safety for all audience members, performers and technical staff has been built into all three productions from the very start. Physical distancing and other safety measures will be observed at all times, with no compromise on your protection - or on your spellbinding operatic experience.

Venues including: Eden Court, Inverness; Aden Country Park, Mintlaw; Baird Park Stonehaven; Haddo House, Ellon; Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock; Queens Park Arena, Glasgow; Heart of Hawick; Harestanes Visitor Centre, Jedburgh; Oban High School; Albert Halls, Stirling; Edinburgh Zoo; Festival Theatre Courtyard, Edinburgh; Slessor Gardens, Dundee; Scottish Opera Production Studios, Glasgow; Strathpeffer Pavilion; Craigmonie Centre, Drumnadrochit; Nevis Centre, Fort William; Ullapool High School; Tong Community Centre, Isle of Lewis; Spors Nis in Lionel, Ness, Isle of Lewis; Grinneabhat Centre, Bragar, Isle of Lewis; Belleisle Estate, Ayr; Fullarton Estate, Troon; Crichton Memorial Church, Dumfries; Musselburgh Racecourse and Glamis Castle, Forfar with more to be confirmed!

Learn more at https://www.scottishopera.org.uk/shows/pop-up-opera-2021/.


