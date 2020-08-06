Scottish Government Allocates First £7.5 Million of Arts Relief Fund to Venues Including Platform Arts Centre, Tron Theatre, and More!
Also included are Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum, Eden Court in Inverness, and more!
The Scottish Government is allocating the first £7.5 million of its £12.5 million Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund to 20 venues in the country, The Stage reports.
The "lifeline" grants range from £75,400 for Glasgow's Platform arts centre to £750,000 for Aberdeen Performing Arts, Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum and Eden Court in Inverness.
The fund will help venues who are unable to reopen amidst the health crisis. It will allow them to stave off the threat of insolvency, bring staff out of furlough and provide work for freelancers.
Glasgow's Citizens Theatre was awarded £100,000, which will allow the theatre to "employ freelance theatre practitioners to continue and enhance the work we do in and for our community - including those who are disadvantaged or isolated," according to Artistic director Dominic Hill.
Glasgow's Tron Theatre received a £499,849 grant, which it will use to employ 53 freelancers in new creative projects, 75 in new participation projects and another 100 to expand its existing 'Build' programme.
Recipients of the remaining £5 million of the fund will be announced "in due course" according to Creative Scotland.
The full list of funding is as follows:
Aberdeen Performing Arts (Aberdeen City), £750,00
An Lanntair (Na h-Eileanan Siar), £100,000
Beacon Arts Centre (Inverclyde), £114,000
CCA: Centre for Contemporary Arts (Glasgow City), £214,500
Citizens Theatre (Glasgow City), £100,000
Comar (Argyll and Bute), £119,000
Dance Base (City of Edinburgh), £256,200
Dundee Repertory Theatre (Dundee City), £480,907
Eden Court Theatre and Cinema (Highland), £750,000
Horsecross Arts (Perth and Kinross), £749,900
Macrobert Arts Centre (Stirling), £485,213
Pitlochry Festival Theatre (Perth and Kinross), £400,000
Platform (Glasgow East Arts Co) (Glasgow City), £75,400
Royal Lyceum Theatre Company (City of Edinburgh), £750,000
Shetland Arts Development Agency (Shetland Islands), £247,582
The Barn (Aberdeenshire), £105,000
The Storytelling Centre/TRACS (City of Edinburgh), £213,000
Tramway (Glasgow City), £549,000
Traverse Theatre (City of Edinburgh),£500,000
Tron Theatre (Glasgow City), £499,849
Read more on The Stage.