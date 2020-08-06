Scottish Government Allocates First £7.5 Million of Arts Relief Fund to Venues Including Platform Arts Centre, Tron Theatre, and More!

Also included are Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum, Eden Court in Inverness, and more!

The Scottish Government is allocating the first £7.5 million of its £12.5 million Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund to 20 venues in the country, The Stage reports.

The "lifeline" grants range from £75,400 for Glasgow's Platform arts centre to £750,000 for Aberdeen Performing Arts, Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum and Eden Court in Inverness.

The fund will help venues who are unable to reopen amidst the health crisis. It will allow them to stave off the threat of insolvency, bring staff out of furlough and provide work for freelancers.

Glasgow's Citizens Theatre was awarded £100,000, which will allow the theatre to "employ freelance theatre practitioners to continue and enhance the work we do in and for our community - including those who are disadvantaged or isolated," according to Artistic director Dominic Hill.

Glasgow's Tron Theatre received a £499,849 grant, which it will use to employ 53 freelancers in new creative projects, 75 in new participation projects and another 100 to expand its existing 'Build' programme.

Recipients of the remaining £5 million of the fund will be announced "in due course" according to Creative Scotland.

The full list of funding is as follows:

Aberdeen Performing Arts (Aberdeen City), £750,00

An Lanntair (Na h-Eileanan Siar), £100,000

Beacon Arts Centre (Inverclyde), £114,000

CCA: Centre for Contemporary Arts (Glasgow City), £214,500

Citizens Theatre (Glasgow City), £100,000

Comar (Argyll and Bute), £119,000

Dance Base (City of Edinburgh), £256,200

Dundee Repertory Theatre (Dundee City), £480,907

Eden Court Theatre and Cinema (Highland), £750,000

Horsecross Arts (Perth and Kinross), £749,900

Macrobert Arts Centre (Stirling), £485,213

Pitlochry Festival Theatre (Perth and Kinross), £400,000

Platform (Glasgow East Arts Co) (Glasgow City), £75,400

Royal Lyceum Theatre Company (City of Edinburgh), £750,000

Shetland Arts Development Agency (Shetland Islands), £247,582

The Barn (Aberdeenshire), £105,000

The Storytelling Centre/TRACS (City of Edinburgh), £213,000

Tramway (Glasgow City), £549,000

Traverse Theatre (City of Edinburgh),£500,000

Tron Theatre (Glasgow City), £499,849

