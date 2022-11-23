Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottish Ensemble Announces Concerts By Candlelight Set For December

Performances run from the 1st to the 8th December.

Nov. 23, 2022 Â 
Scottish Ensemble will perform, surrounded by soft flickering candlelight, in some of Scotland's most atmospheric venues this December, with the return of their annual Concerts by Candlelight tour.

From the 1st to the 8th December the pioneering ensemble will visit some of the country's finest venues - from Cathedrals to Kirks - across six Scottish cities; Aberdeen, Inverness, Perth, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow. A staple of the Scottish festive calendar, audiences can expect an intimate evening framed by candlelight and a performance that will both inspire and uplift.

This year's unique programme, curated by Scottish Ensemble's Artistic Director Jonathan Morton, will feature a wide range of musical voices, including Thomas Ades, Caroline Shaw, J.S. Bach, Edmund Finnis, Errolyn Wallen, Elizabeth Maconchy, Witold Lutoskawski, and Sally Norris.

These individual pieces have been shaped by Jonathan into journey of musical discovery featuring a prologue and epilogue by PÄ“teris Vasks (with Jane Atkins as soloist) which will allow audiences to enjoy a free-flowing sequence of music over the 75-minute performance.

Jonathan Morton, Artistic Director of Scottish Ensemble, said: "We are thrilled to announce the return of Concerts by Candlelight this winter. Programming them has become a real pleasure for me, not least because of the warm and enthusiastic responses we've received from our audiences over the years. We know times are tough and we continue to be incredibly grateful to everyone coming with us on these often-adventurous sonic journeys - and we don't for one moment take it for granted."

Tickets are available from https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211194Â®id=192&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fscottishensemble.co.uk%2Fprogramme%2F2022-23%2Fconcerts-by-candlelight-3%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Pieces featured in this year's concert can be found through the Spotify playlist on the website.




