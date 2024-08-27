Scottish Dance Theatre's Double-Bill THE FLOCK & MOVING CLOUD Tours Venues Across the UK This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from a hit run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it earned critical and audience acclaim, Scottish Dance Theatre is taking its groundbreaking double-bill The Flock & Moving Cloud on tour across the UK.

This Autumn, Scottish Dance Theatre will set stages across the UK on fire with two of their most physically daring and dynamic works in an unforgettable evening of dance by two of the most exciting female choreographers in the European dance scene: Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi.

Fasten your seat belt and get ready to take off as the dancers embark on a fascinating journey inspired by the migration of birds in The Flock, then experience the fusion of contemporary dance and traditional Celtic music in Moving Cloud.

Starting in Scotland, the company will perform at Eden Court in Inverness, Universal Hall in Findhorn, Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock and Platform in Glasgow, before travelling to The Place in London and finally, Riley Theatre in Leeds.

Originally created for the National Dance Production of Catalonia, Roser López Espinosa's The Flock departs from the fascinating migrations of birds. It unfolds from the desire to fly. It is an adventure to move on together and reach a shared goal: to fly through immense landscapes, through the vast open sky. This mesmerising journey returns us to the animal nature of the body. To effort, tenacity, endurance, teamwork, beauty and the spirit of freedom. An imaginary world of birds and humankind unravels, full of light and vitality. A game of ingenuity to spread our own wings. Should we leave or should we put down roots? The Flock is the big formation of birds that crosses the sky moving as one. At dusk, the sky is full of murmurations.

Celtic Connections and Scottish Dance Theatre present Moving Cloud, an exhilarating meeting of contemporary dance and traditional music showcasing new choreography by internationally acclaimed choreographer Sofia Nappi, and an irresistible musical score of Scottish folk music composed by TRIP, LYRE LYRE, Cormac Byrne, Greg Lawson, Charlie Stewart and Innes White.

Tour Dates

Tue 3 Sept 7:30pm

Eden Court, Inverness

Wed 4 Sept 7:30pm

Universal Hall, Findhorn

Wed 11 Sept 7:30pm

Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

Fri 13 Sept 7:00pm

Platform, Glasgow

Tue 17 – 18 Sept 7:30pm

The Place, London

Sat 28 Sept 7:30pm

Riley Theatre, Leeds

