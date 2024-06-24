Sarah Lawrie Presents For Mixed Up Theatre TIMELESS As Part of Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Lawrie presents TIMELESS as part of Edinburgh Fringe, running at theSpaceUK @ Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre 12 – 24 Aug: 12 – 17 Aug 10.50 (11.45) and 19 – 24 Aug 18.30 (19.25). Written by Brian Coyle and directed by Charlotte Peters

Based on research by Scottish writer Brian Coyle into a rare form of amnesia which removes the ability to form new memories, Timeless is a moving and humorous look at how memory loss affects the whole family. After developing anterograde amnesia following root canal surgery in 2008, Martin finds himself waking up every morning still believing it's that same day over a decade ago and rendered unable to retain new information. As he struggles to adjust to his reliance on his wife Tracy, and only being able to remember his daughter as a child, the man still full of The Knowledge* from years as a London cabbie is forced to contemplate how our memories define and shape us.

John Rayment said, ““TIMELESS has felt like unfinished business for a while; our national mini-tour was much shorter than we'd have liked due to the after-effects of lockdown, so it's good to have the show back up and running again. It always seemed like an ideal play for Edinburgh, so it's very exciting to be able to finally bring it to the city that feels like its natural home. I really hope Fringe audiences enjoy Brian Coyle's beautiful play as much as I enjoy performing it!"

Timeless was first performed in 2018 in London and toured in 2021 returning to London as well as playing in Manchester and Bristol. Written by Scottish playwright and scriptwriter Brian Coyle, John Rayment plays Martin and returns to the Fringe for the first time since 2008 in Tapestry of Fear. The show is directed by Charlotte Peters, Associate Director on The National Theatre's War Horse and Stephen Daldry's An Inspector Calls. Sarah Lawrie produces and returns to the Fringe following last year's The Quality of Mercy, Lear Alone, The Mitfords which she also directed and The Good Dad in which she also starred. This is the show's Fringe debut.

