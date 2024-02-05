SSP@50 Fellowship Awardees Revealed

Each Fellowship has been awarded to exceptional projects that foster new writing in and with local communities.
The Scottish Society of Playwrights has announced the recipients of the SSP@50 Fellowship Awards, its 50th anniversary programme designed to support brand new writer-led projects that celebrate theatre and playwriting the length and breadth of Scotland.
Supported by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland, each Fellowship has been awarded to exceptional projects that foster new writing in and with local communities, honour and record the history of playwriting in Scotland, and celebrate the vital role theatre plays in Scotland’s life and culture.
Each Fellowship is supported by a local arts organisation or venue, and each is rooted firmly in Scotland’s communities and languages, covering a vast diversity of themes and interests.
The SSP@50 Fellowship Awards recipients and partner organisations are:
Linda Duncan McLaughlin, Co-chair of the Scottish Society of Playwrights said:
" Our hope is that SSP@50 will foster and strengthen the bonds between playwrights, theatres, and their communities, and establish a legacy that will endure for the next 50 years and beyond.."
Each Fellow receives a £4000 bursary, supplementary production budget, and individual additional support from their partner organisation to complete their project, with the aim that the project will contribute to the growth and enrichment of the theatre community.
After fifty years of championing new writing in Scottish theatre, the SSP@50 Fellowship Awards stand as a testament to the SSP’s commitment to supporting playwriting in Scotland and ensuring a vibrant and dynamic future for the world of Scottish Theatre.
For more information about individual projects, visit http://www.scottishsocietyofplaywrights.co.uk/fellows.html
The SSP@50 Fellowship Awards are supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland. £88,100 was granted in October 2023 through the National Lottery Open Fund for Organisations.
