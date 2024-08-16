SOMEWHERE An Enchanting New Musical Wraps Edinburgh Fringe Run Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Somewhere, an enchanting new musical, will be presented as part of Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Created by Sarah Bishop, Somewhere is a brand new family friendly fantasy musical with music and lyrics by internationally acclaimed pop-indie duo The Dunwells as well as established Yorkshire based singer-songwriters Gary Linley and Melody Reed.

Somewhere is set in the mythical Kingdom of Bywell and the story unfolds in the midst of an enchanted forest filled with mythical beings, the Woodlands immortals, of which the magical character Mimi is at the helm of the family and behind all the magic.

The captivating tale sees a young Princess Meredith cruelly taken from her family one fateful night and we see the story quickly move on 24 years and unfold as her sibling, and now ruler of the Kingdom, ‘Storm' realises Meredith is still alive and tries to find her with the help of the shattered Somewhere mirror.

We encounter many brand new fairy-tale characters including the Countess Cedar Thirteen, the villain of the piece who fits perfectly in with all the popular villains we know and love in theatre and film.

Somewhere offers breath-taking new musical theatre numbers from big ballads ( Who am I and Close the door) to the catchy popular tunes of The Crown and audience pleaser ‘One of those nice days' .

Somewhere closes its Edinburgh Fringe run on Saturday 17th August which will bring to a close its third successful production.

The musical is consistently receiving excellent feedback and reviews and has been tipped as ‘One to watch on future stages' as well ‘Destined for Somewhere on a West End stage'

Writer/director Sarah Bishop says ‘I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase Somewhere at the Edinburgh and delighted to have had great audiences and heart-warming feedback. This is just the start for the musical which with the passion and dedication behind everyone I am lucky to have working as cast and Production Team means that it's only a matter of time of Somewhere the musical is enjoying the bright lights and big cities”

