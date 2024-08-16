SHOW:GIRLS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Show:Girls is coming to Edinburgh Festival! Soprano Belinda Williams and Showgirl Elsie Diamond will present the Opera/Burlesque mash-up beginning this weekend.

An administrative mix-up leads to an unexpected pairing on stage; Opera Diva Belinda and Burlesque Showgirl Elsie must find a way to share the spotlight. What begins as a clash of art forms and class differences soon transforms into a hilarious exploration of their shared experiences as women in the entertainment industry. The show features stunning costumes, operatic favourites, audience interaction, and burlesque striptease, promising a fun and flirty performance.

Belinda Williams, an international opera sensation hailed by Montserrat Caballé for her "beautiful voice and marvellous line," has graced stages across Europe and America, performing soprano roles from the works of Mozart, Verdi, and Puccini. Named Women's Radio Future Classic Woman of the Year, Belinda is also a familiar face on television.

Elsie Diamond, a renowned Burlesque Artist, Cabaret host, and Singer, has captivated audiences worldwide, from São Paulo to Scunthorpe. Danny Dyer has praised her as having "a good old-fashioned pair of Lils."

Elsie shares, "Working with an opera singer of Belinda's calibre has been a dream. She is not only highly skilled but also hilarious and unpretentious. Our different backgrounds have resulted in something truly special."

The journey of their collaboration began years ago in the South of France, where a rosé-fuelled promise led to the creation of this unique show. Despite the challenges of rehearsing when Belinda lives on the Isle of Wight and Elsie in Scunthorpe they practised via video calls and meet-ups in London karaoke bars. Belinda and Elsie have crafted an operatic burlesque mash-up that is sure to delight.



