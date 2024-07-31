SHENANIGANS CABARET Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London’s five star hit variety show Shenanigans Cabaret will make its triumphant return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for a fourth year running, in its full cabaret glory. Discover the underground world of variety and vaudeville with a modern twist, with an eclectic cast of performers showcasing performers of all sizes, shapes, genders, orientations, ages and ethnicities. With flamboyant costumes, larger than life personalities and toe tapping tunes, you'll be addicted before you know it.

Returning after a single night's performance in 2021 when tickets sold out in just 5 days, followed by a six night run in 2022 with a special burlesque only edition, with some familiar faces and other new talent, and then to rave reviews with a slicker, sharper show in 2023, Shenanigans Cabaret delivers dynamic, energetic and inclusive performances. This year we bring you burlesque, boylesque, drag, live music, Indian dance, circus, sideshow, magic, clowning, hula hooping and contortion! The core cast will be bringing their usual stellar shenanigans, and this year there will be a guest performance per show for another fabulous act that you can catch at other cabaret shows elsewhere at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Established in 2020 by burlesque artist, musician and actor Foxi Blue, Shenanigans Cabaret launched as a variety show in London just a few weeks before performance venues were shut due to the pandemic. The show continued online, casting performers of all disciplines from across the world and expanded its fanbase globally. In June 2021 the show finally returned to the stage and is now a regular monthly occurrence, delighting and mesmerising sell out audiences repeatedly.

