SHEDINBURGH Fringe Festival And Fundraiser Announced

Celebrating and sustaining the best of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in sheds!

The most significant arts festival in the world, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe won't happen this August, and as Fringe regulars across the globe are desperate for first class entertainment, multi-award winning duo, producer Francesca Moody (Fleabag/Baby Reindeer) and writer and performer Gary McNair (A Gamblers Guide To Dying/Square Go/Locker Room Talk) have decided to take matters into their own hands.

This August they are launching a world-class brand new online festival and fundraiser - SHEDINBURGH FRINGE FESTIVAL - bringing the very best of Fringe greats of theatre and comedy to people's homes...live from a shed.

SHEDINBURGH will take place between 14 August - 5 September with daily livestreamed events

including 'one night only' unique shed based versions of performances from established Fringe favourites, slots for new artists through Open Call Submissions and industry panel discussions, featuring shows from Helen Baer, Tim Crouch, Rosie Jones, Adam Kashmiry, Yolanda Mercy, Deborah Frances-White, Gary McNair, Sara Pascoe, Steen Raskopoulos, Jack Rooke, Joe Sellman-Leava, Mark Thomas and more.

SHEDINBURGH is presented by Francesca Moody Productions in association with Popcorn Group.

All shows will be broadcast live from sheds, one in Edinburgh at the Traverse Theatre, one in London at Soho Theatre, and some even in performers own sheds. Performances will be broadcast once only at 7.30pm via zoom each night. Tickets will be purchased through Crowdfunder on a Pay What You Can system for a minimum donation of £4.

All proceeds raised from SHEDINBURGH ticket sales will go into a fund to support new artists to bring their work to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 - A SHED LOAD OF FUTURE - sustaining and reinvigorating the Fringe's future beyond this year.

Francesca Moody, Producer said: "I am thrilled to be announcing SHEDINBURGH today. SHEDINBURGH is primarily a fundraiser to create SHED LOAD OF FUTURE - a fund to support the next generation of artists to make it to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021. As two people whose careers have benefited immeasurably from our time at the fringe we wanted to find a way of giving that opportunity to others next year, and are hugely grateful to the incredible programme of artists and our partners Popcorn Group, Traverse Theatre, Soho Theatre, NSDF, Crowdfunder, Solid Media and Mighty Small who are helping us to make that a possibility. At a time when venues face an uncertain future and artists are struggling SHEDINBURGH will shout loud about the Fringe's vital role in global culture, celebrate its past successes and breakthrough artists, provide a platform for talent that would have performed this year and contribute to its future beyond 2020."

Gary McNair said: "This all started as a joke. I love puns so I just wanted to make Francesca laugh when I said I'd be doing the Shedinburgh Fringe from my garden this year. That was meant to be the end of it. But she took it seriously and said we should do it for real. When she convinced me it could be done, it was clear that we could turn it into something that could celebrate the Fringe's past and really help people access it in the future. I love the Fringe and I hope SHEDINBURGH can support others to be a part of it when it returns. It won't be exactly like the real thing, there will be no dashing around the city's packed streets in the rain, searching for the hot ticket but I'm sure the people watching at home find something they love and help us raise a shed load for artists next year."

Linda Crooks, CEO/Executive Producer at Traverse Theatre said: "Francesca Moody and Gary McNair have been part of the Traverse family for years, and have both brought numerous productions to our theatre, so we are delighted to collaborate with them on the delivery of SHEDINBURGH and supporting artists through the SHED LOAD OF FUTURE fund. The Festival is an essential opportunity for artists at all stages of their career to learn, make connections, develop their art and also enjoy the wonderful and unique madness that is the Festival environment. We must ensure that this opportunity is not lost to the new artists whose stories audiences will need and want to hear in the future, and we are excited and pleased to be able to assist them through this extraordinary series of events."

David Luff, Soho Theatre's Creative Director said: "Right now we should be rushing between various Fringe venues, getting ready to open our shows and see as many others as we can. Soho Theatre is excited to be part of SHEDINBURGH, a brilliant alternative festival to support artists and the theatre industry at this time. We're proud to be part of the festival to provide a virtual taste of the Fringe we're all missing this summer."

Si Walker, Director, Crowdfunder said: "Venues and the arts industry have been hugely impacted over the last five months. In response, we are proud to be providing Crowdfunder's technology to the amazing SHEDINBURGH team. The platform is an easy and secure way for artists to engage with a wider audience and raise money to help power their performances, now.

We're looking forward to a time when the Edinburgh Fringe can be run as normal, and until then are delighted to be part of SHEDINBURGH's creative campaign to support the arts industry."

Crowdfunder is providing the platform fee free, and covering all transaction charges as part of their COVID-19 response.

Applications for open slots in SHEDINBURGH will be open 6 - 12 August.

SHEDINBURGH'S full SHED-ule will be announced and tickets made available for purchase through Crowdfunder on Friday 7th August.

