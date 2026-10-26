SCROOGE! CIRQUE EXTRAVAGANZA to Combine Dickens with Contemporary Circus

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A Christmas Carol will get a new twist as SCROOGE! CIRQUE EXTRAVAGANZA comes to Bradford Live from Saturday 19 to Monday 21 December, with West End performers and 16 international cirque artists bringing Dickens' classic to life. Forget the traditional A Christmas Carol. SCROOGE! CIRQUE EXTRAVAGANZA takes Charles Dickens' much-loved festive classic and gives it a spectacular new twist, combining musical theatre, comedy and storytelling with the jaw-dropping skills of contemporary circus.

Rather than simply adding a few circus acts to a traditional production, the cirque becomes an integral part of the storytelling, creating a heightened, fantastical world in which Scrooge's journey unfolds. Fezziwig becomes a flamboyant circus owner, the supernatural world of the three Christmas ghosts is brought to life through spectacular cirque artistry, and Scrooge's journey is punctuated by aerialists, acrobats, fire performers, juggling and other breathtaking acts. Even Tiny Tim dreams of seeing the circus. For the Cratchit family, it represents a world of wonder and excitement far removed from the hardship of their everyday lives and when Tiny Tim first appears on stage, audiences can expect a surprise of their own.

The production features a 24-strong cast, led by experienced West End theatre performers including Richard Gauntlett as Ebenezer Scrooge, Jordan Conway as Charles Dickens, Nicole Clements as Belle, Beccy Lee as Mrs Cratchit, Nathan Paul as Mr Fezziwig and Barry Bloxham as Jacob Marley, alongside a spectacular ensemble of 16 highly skilled circus performers.

The international cirque ensemble includes aerialists, acrobats, fire performers, break-dancers and other specialist artists from countries including China, Morocco, Canada, Hungary and Belgium.

Jordan Conway also takes on the role of Circus Director, bringing together the theatrical and circus elements of the production, with the spectacular cirque staging led by Harvey Donnelly. With more than 17 years in the industry, Harvey has performed in seven productions with Cirque du Soleil and worked internationally with Disney, alongside an extensive career spanning live entertainment, theatre and large-scale productions. Scrooge marks Harvey's return to the theatrical stage, where he leads the production's 16-strong cirque ensemble, whose aerial, acrobatic and specialist skills are woven throughout the story.

Behind the production is one of the most experienced names in British family entertainment, producer Jon Conway.

Conway has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. Born into circus and mentored as a young magician by the legendary Paul Daniels, he went on to co-found Qdos Entertainment and became one of the country's most respected panto producers, responsible for hundreds of pantomimes and major innovations in the genre. His career has encompassed pantomime, arena spectaculars, musical theatre, television and international productions. His work includes the smash arena production of Elf – The Musical, following other major family spectaculars including Cinderella and Peter Pan.

That pedigree is central to SCROOGE! CIRQUE EXTRAVAGANZA, bringing decades of experience in creating large-scale Christmas and family entertainment to a production that combines traditional storytelling with a very different visual language.

The production also carries a connection to its source material, with Gerald Dickins, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, having consulted on the show. His involvement has helped the creative team remain connected to the spirit of Dickens' original story while giving the familiar tale a fresh theatrical interpretation.

At the centre of the production is Richard Gauntlett, reprising his acclaimed role as Ebenezer Scrooge. Gauntlett brings extensive West End and theatrical experience to the role, with credits including Timon in Disney's The Lion King, Lefou in Beauty and the Beast and Barnum. His career also encompasses opera, television, comedy and variety, while he has performed in more than 30 pantomimes.

Joining him is rising star, Jordan Conway as Charles Dickens, acting as narrator and guide through this extraordinary reimagining of the classic tale. His credits span theatre, film, television, comedy and animation, including the BAFTA-winning BBC series So Awkward, while he has also appeared in arena productions including Elf – The Musical and Peter Pan.

The cirque world is populated by a spectacular international ensemble. Nathan Paul, a break-dancing acrobat, plays the fire-breathing circus owner Mr Fezziwig, while veteran actor Barry Bloxham plays Jacob Marley, Scrooge's deceased business partner, whose appearance sets the supernatural events of the story in motion.

Three mysterious Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future haunt Scrooge throughout his journey, while Nicole Clements plays Belle, the young Ebenezer Scrooge's lost love, and Beccy Lee plays the redoubtable Mrs Cratchit. A bright new child performer takes on the legendary role of Tiny Tim.

Adding another dimension to the storytelling, Olly Ashmore has created a visionary new score and Dickensian soundscape, combining catchy original musical songs that move the narrative forward with celebrated classical music, from Rachmaninov to Offenbach.

The result is Dickens meets contemporary circus, a Christmas classic reimagined with extraordinary physical performance, visual spectacle and theatrical magic.

At every performance, every ticket holder is automatically entered into a free £1,000 Lucky Seat prize draw, with one audience member selected during the show to take home the cash.

The idea even forms part of the spirit of the story, as Scrooge discovers that sharing his wealth can bring happiness to others. Everyone in the audience has an equal chance of being selected, with the winner chosen during the performance.

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