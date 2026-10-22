Review: THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE, Citizens Theatre

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The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is adapted by David Harrower from Muriel Spark’s novel, directed by Vicky Featherstone and presented by The National Theatre of Scotland in partnership with The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in association with Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Gayle Rankin is Jean Brodie, a rebellious primary school teacher who forms unusual bonds with her set. She lives for her work and believes that she can have a huge impact on her “girls” if they are sent to her at an impressionable age. Miss Mackay (Maureen Beattie) disapproves of Miss Brodie’s unconventional teaching methods and is always looking for a reason to insist she resign.

Miss Brodie isn’t focused on exam results; she would rather enrich the girls with stories of her holidays and past romances. Gayle Rankin is exceptional in the role, and her deadpan delivery and quick wit make it easy to see why her girls are so enamoured with her. She’s effortlessly charming but later in the performance plays her vulnerability well. Maureen Beattie plays an excellent contrast to Brodie’s free spirit. Miss Mackay loves rules, structure and following a set curriculum.

Sandy Stranger (Bobby Rainsbury) is immediately identified by Miss Brodie as a high achiever who will go far. All of the girls in her set have their own strengths, even Mary MacGregor (Liberty Black) who it is frequently inferred that she is not very bright.

Brodie is a complex character, and you can’t help but be captivated by her. She overlooks some questionable behaviour from other staff and at times, even encourages it; she also has an admiration for Mussolini. Compared to the likes of Miss Mackay, she is fashionable and knowledgeable about art and travel and a far more exciting influence for the young girls.

The three-hour runtime flies by in this bold and thrilling production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie that will leave you conflicted about your own feelings towards this charismatic educator.

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