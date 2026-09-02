Gabrielle to Bring Special Guests DAMAGE to Bradford Live on April 2, 2027

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gabrielle has announced that British R&B group Damage will join her as special guests at her highly anticipated show at Bradford Live on Friday 2 April 2027.

Damage first hit the charts in 1996 with the top 10 smash Love ii Love. The track was an instant hit, reaching the UK Top 10. They quickly followed up with more chart-topping hits, including “Forever,” “Love Guaranteed,” their UK Top 3 hit “Wonderful Tonight,” and “Ghetto Romance.” Their debut album, Forever was a commercial triumph, selling millions of copies and solidifying their reputation for delivering emotionally resonant ballads and upbeat R&B tracks. Damage's singles charted in multiple territories, and their performances drew sold-out crowds, affirming their status as one of the UK's premier R&B exports. The band have continued to tour most recently with Boys II Men across the UK.

Marking the next exciting chapter for one of the UK's most enduring and beloved voices, Gabrielle has spent over three decades shaping British pop and soul with a catalogue of timeless, emotionally resonant hits. From her breakthrough success to her continued presence today, she remains a defining figure in UK music.

Her landmark 1999 album Rise became one of the era's standout releases, achieving 4x Platinum status, while her celebrated compilation Dreams Can Come True: Greatest Hits matched that success. Across her career, Gabrielle has achieved six Top 10 albums, including 2018's Under My Skin, and returned in 2024 with A Place In Your Heart—an acclaimed release that reaffirmed her place as one of the UK's most respected singer-songwriters.

A multiple award-winner, Gabrielle's accolades include two BRIT Awards, two MOBO Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, recognising both her commercial success and songwriting excellence. She introduced herself to a new generation of fans with her standout performances on The Masked Singer UK in 2021, leading to a renewed wave of acclaim and high-profile appearances—including her role in Stormzy's 2022 cultural moment Mel Made Me Do It.

Her live career continues to thrive. Gabrielle has shared stages with global icons, joining Adele as a special guest at BST Hyde Park, and touring alongside legends such as Lionel Richie, Simply Red, Tom Jones to name just a few. In 2025, she embarked on her biggest UK tour to date, including major arena performances at Manchester's AO Arena and London's The O2, alongside standout summer appearances including a headline slot at Victorious Festival. 2026 has seen Gabrielle back on tour in UK Arenas with Rick Astley earlier this year, playing outdoor venues in Ireland with Michael Buble and stepping onto summer festival stages including Love Supreme, Boogietown, Tramlines and Kendal Calling plus the exciting announcement of the 2027 UK tour.

With an unmistakable voice and a catalogue packed with classics—Rise, Dreams, Out of Reach, Sunshine, When A Woman and Give Me a Little More Time—Gabrielle continues to connect with audiences across generations. Still at the top of her game, she remains as passionate as ever, captivating crowds and celebrating the music that has defined her remarkable career.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming