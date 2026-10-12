Review: JOHN BARROWMAN: MY LIFE IN MUSICALS, Pavilion Theatre

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My Life in Musicals is a new touring show from entertainer John Barrowman. The dual-accented performer is Scottish for this particular show, and he’s clearly thriving on a ‘home’ stage.

John Barrowman has had quite the career, and this particular show focuses on his musical theatre credits, which are vast and varied. We are treated to songs and stories from the likes of Miss Saigon, Anything Goes, Company, Phantom of the Opera and Chicago. Barrowman has a fantastic singing voice, but the evening is really rounded out by his onstage persona and ability to talk to an audience.

One of the real standout moments from the set is from a show that he hasn’t actually been in but was his late mother’s favourite- a beautiful performance of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from Les Mis. There’s a really touching photo montage of Marion Barrowman, and the stories he tells make a wonderful tribute.

Each chapter of Barrowman’s career includes accompanying photographs displayed in a slideshow on a projector screen, and there are some real theatrical treasures in here. There are also video clips from many of his leading ladies throughout the years who all tell stories of his warmth, kindness and mischievous nature.

With an interval, the show runs at just over three hours, which will definitely leave the audience feeling like they’d had value for money. This particular Glasgow show also felt a little special with Barrowman’s family in the audience and even his husband Scott Working the merch table.

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