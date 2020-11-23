SCOTS IN THE CITY Concert to Feature Kieran Brown, Shona White, Steven Cree, Danielle Fiamanya and More

An all-Scottish line-up of stars of stage and screen will perform in Scots in the City on Sunday 29 November. The concert, held in early celebration of St Andrew's Day (30 November), will be livestreamed from the Phoenix Arts Club in the heart of London's West End.

The show is produced by West End leading performers Kieran Brown (The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Les Misèrables) and Shona White (MAMMA MIA!, Les Misèrables, Chess), who set up Scots in the City to promote the very best of Scottish culture outside the motherland, with a focus on Musical Theatre. This is the third show in their concert series.

Joining Kieran and Shona on stage for an evening of tartan, song and merriment - socially distanced of course - will be Steven Cree (Outlander, A Discovery Of Witches, Brave, Maleficent), Danielle Fiamanya (Stage Debut Award winner, &Juliet, Frozen), James Gillan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Peter Pan, Starlight Express), Maggie Lynne (Wicked, Evita, Hairspray) and her husband musician/producer Greg Tomkins, and Frances Mayli (Olivier Award Nominee - Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour, Les Misérables) under the musical direction of honorary Scot James Doughty and accompanied by Corey Wickens on violin. THE (drag) Queen of Scotland, Mary Mac (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will be entertaining the audience with a song from her home in Tenerife during the interval, and leading a cocktail making session creating a Scots in the City Irn Bru cocktail to enjoy in Act 2 (an ingredients list will be posted on social media a few days before the event).

It is hoped the night's entertainment will raise money for, and awareness of, the new theatre industry mental health charity Industry Minds. There will be an opportunity to donate via a Justgiving page and also a quiz with some fabulous prizes to be won.

Scots in the City will be livestreamed from 7-9pm on Sunday 29 November, finishing with a fun singalong. Tickets: £15. To book, or find out more, visit: https://www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/live-music/scots-in-the-city-starring-kieran-brown-shona-white.

