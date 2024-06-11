Rory Aaron's Debut Play THIS TOWN to be Presented The Edinburgh Fringe For The First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leicester Curve and Pleasance will present This Town by Rory Aaron, July 31st - August 26th (Except 13th ), at Bunker One, Pleasance Courtyard@16:45, 60 Min.

This is for those from the far-off towns that nobody's heard of. Who sit on buses rolling backwards out of cities and watch everything fall into silence.

Arriving at the Edinburgh Fringe after a successful sold-out run at Contact and Derby Theatre, This Town is set to be anUnder Milkwood for the new Millennium. A brutal and honest one man show that dives into the heart of masculinity, class and mental health.

As part of the Pleasance Theatre Trust's Edinburgh National Partnerships programme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, This Town is set to be one of the Fringe's must see highlights.

Based on the epic poem And Within These Cobbled Streets published by Verve Press, This Town pushes the boundaries of spoken word, storytelling and theatre, dropping audiences into a small midlands town whilst investigating the difficulties of male friendship, masculinity and sexuality.

The characters will make you laugh, cry and reflect on the importance of close-knit communities supporting each other through difficult times.

Rory carried out extensive one-on-one research before writing the play, speaking with veterans of British conflict in Iraq. The soldiers' experiences of PTSD informed Rory's construction of his lead character Liam and anchors him in a lived reality not usually acknowledged or open to the non-military population.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

This Town

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker One

Dates: July 31st - August 26th (Except 13th Aug)

Review From: August 2nd

Tickets: £7 - £13

Content Warnings: Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes

Age Guidance: 12+

Running Time: 60 Mins

