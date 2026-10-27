Róisín Stack's NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND to Play Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre in November

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Irish theatre-maker Róisín Stack will bring her solo show NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND to Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh for three performances on November 13–14, 2026, as part of the production's national tour.

Written and performed by Stack and directed by Ann Blake, NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND explores the relationship between productivity and identity through one woman's pursuit of solitude. Combining stand-up comedy, personal storytelling, and theatrical lecture, the production examines the creative and spiritual dimensions of being alone.

Three years ago, Stack embarked on a creative journey in search of peace and quiet. The resulting performance charts the process of creating the show, interwoven with scenes from a marriage, reflections on solitude, and observations about everyday life. Drawing on the writings of female thinkers, from philosophers to punk artists, Stack blends cultural theory with intimate personal experiences.

Part stand-up, part lecture, and part confessional, NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND uses an autofictional approach to explore the internal and external spaces people inhabit. Projected quotations, original composition, and motion graphics accompany Stack's reflections on creativity, solitude, and the pressures of productivity.

The production previously played sold-out engagements in Galway and at Dublin Theatre Festival in 2023. It returned for a national tour running from August through December 2026, including its upcoming Edinburgh performances.

Baby-Friendly Matinee Performance

The Traverse Theatre engagement will include a baby-friendly matinee on Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m., designed for parents and carers attending with babies up to 18 months old.

First trialled during Dublin Theatre Festival, the relaxed performances aim to make theatre more accessible to those who may find evening performances difficult to attend. Lighting and sound levels will be adjusted, and audience capacity will be reduced to accommodate parents, carers, and infants. The matinee is also scheduled with naps and school pick-up times in mind.

Creative Team

NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND is written, created, and performed by Róisín Stack, with direction by Ann Blake, dramaturgy by Adriano Cortese, lighting by Eoin Winning, composition by Jane Deasy, and motion graphics by Leonardo Santos. The production is produced by Mags Keohane, with photography by Emilija Jefremova.

The tour is supported by Arts Council Ireland and Culture Ireland.

Performance and Ticket Information

NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND will play Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh on Friday, November 13, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The production runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older. Content advisories include loud noises, strong language, descriptions of miscarriage, and references to blood, abortion, animal death, and anxiety.

Tickets and additional information are available through Traverse Theatre's official website.

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