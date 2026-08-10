EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BOG WITCH, Traverse Theatre
Bog Witch runs at the Traverse Theatre until 30 August
Bryony Kimmings has a hole that can’t be filled. She wonders if it will go away if she buys enough expensive candles. She loves shopping but nothing seems to make her fulfilled.
After falling in love and blending their family, Kimmings and her partner move to the countryside with their children. He’s very passionate about the environment and she pretends to me. They’ve moved somewhere fairly remote and she feels like she’s the only one not thriving. The children adore being in nature and her partner is deeply enthusiastic about their new home.
Bog Witch is a mix of standup, music and folk horror. The narrative is relatable and lands well with the audience as she goes into how little she cares about the climate catastrophe how much she enjoys doom scrolling.
It’s an autobiographical year in her life that takes us through the seasons, Kimmings adapts to her new surroundings. She makes friends with her local coven and she starts to lean into things that she previously ridiculed. It’s quite the change for someone who did as much online shopping as she did to then take up felting.
It’s a deeply personal story and Kimmings is very vulnerable about the loss she experienced during this year. Bog Witch is a folktale and the writing is very clever in the way it combines a current and very human story with fable. Visually, it’s very striking with the projections and shadows.
Bryony Kimmings is an incredible storyteller who has the audience captivated throughout this gripping 80-minute performance.
Bryony Kimmings’ Bog Witch runs at the Traverse Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe until 30th August, before continuing on a nationwide tour until 1st October. More information and tickets at BryonyKimmings.com.
Photo credit: Rosie Powell
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