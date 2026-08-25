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Tickets for the Edinburgh run of Man to Man, marking Tilda Swinton’s return to the Traverse stage for the first time in almost 40 years, will go on general sale on Wednesday 9 September.

Translated from German by Anthony Vivis and revised by Stephen Unwin (2026), the play reunites members of the original creative team, including director Stephen Unwin, designer Bunny Christie and lighting designer Ben Ormerod. More than 30 years after she first brought the role to life at both the Traverse Theatre and Royal Court Theatre, and the last time she performed live in a theatre, Tilda Swinton returns to the stage in the lead role as Ella/Max. The sound designer is Elena Peña, projection designer is Matt Powell and the movement director is Kane Husbands.

Ahead of general sale, the Traverse will open a limited priority booking period as a thank you to those who support the theatre and its work.

Existing Traverse annual Supporters, as well as anyone who becomes an annual Supporter or makes a donation of £20 or more to the dedicated Traverse 1 Auditorium Restoration Capital Project campaign between Tuesday 25 and Sunday 30 August, will receive access to priority booking from Wednesday 3 to Tuesday 8 September.

During priority booking, 50% of the available ticket inventory for the Edinburgh run will be available to book. Access to priority booking does not guarantee a ticket, and tickets will be subject to availability, with significant demand anticipated for the production.

The remaining 50% of tickets will be held for general sale on Wednesday 9 September, alongside any tickets remaining following the priority booking period. A maximum of two tickets per customer will apply across the entire run, whether booking during priority booking, general sale, or across both.

Full details of the priority booking process, including how to become a Supporter or make a qualifying donation, can be found HERE.

Donations made through the dedicated Traverse 1 Auditorium Restoration Capital Project campaign, will help the Traverse deliver much-needed improvements to its largest auditorium and invest in its future as a home for artists and audiences.

Man to Man received its UK premiere at the Traverse Theatre’s former Grassmarket home in 1987, with a then 26-year-old Tilda Swinton performing the role of Ella/Max Gericke. Nearly four decades later, Swinton will return to the Traverse to reprise the role, with the production staged in Traverse 1 at the theatre’s current Cambridge Street home.

The production’s return provides an opportunity to celebrate an extraordinary part of the Traverse’s history while recognising the audiences and supporters whose generosity continues to make the theatre’s work possible.

Michelle Carwardine-Palmer, Interim CEO of the Traverse Theatre, said:

"There is something incredibly special about welcoming Tilda and Man to Man back to the Traverse nearly forty years after she first performed the role with us. It connects an extraordinary moment in the Traverse’s history with where we are today, and we’re incredibly excited to share that with audiences.

The Traverse has always been shaped by the artists who make work here and the audiences and supporters who champion it. As a charity, that support means an enormous amount to us and plays a vital role in enabling us to continue taking risks, nurturing new writing and creating ambitious work.

We’re hugely grateful to everyone who chooses to be part of the Traverse, whether by coming to see a show, becoming a Supporter, making a donation or simply championing the work we do. That generosity helps us continue supporting artists, reaching audiences and creating a space where bold new theatre can thrive."

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