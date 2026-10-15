Review: SYLVIA, Festival Theatre

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Direct from London’s Old Vic Theatre, where it enjoyed a successful run, Sylvia now embarks on a UK tour. With book by Priya Parmar and book and lyrics by Kate Prince, it tells the story of Emmeline Pankhurst’s determined daughter, Sylvia.

Emmeline Pankhurst (Beverley Knight) is a prolific campaigner for women’s right to vote. The Pankhurst family were extremely well known and the eldest daughter, Christabel (Ellena Vincent) is a key figure in the suffrage story. However, this musical is about Emmeline’s younger daughter Sylvia (Naomi Katiyo) who was insistent that the vote be for all women and the working-class men who were previously excluded.

Sylvia is a high-energy musical with some strong performances. Vocal powerhouse Beverley Knight is an absolute wonder, as always and Naomi Katiyo also gives a star turn as the headstrong Sylvia. The dynamic between Emmeline and Sylvia is fascinating as their rift becomes irreconcilable.

A lot of Sylvia seems quite light-hearted, with Winston Churchill (Castell Parker) being played as a cartoonish villain at times, which makes the change in tone for darker scenes like the hunger strike seem like too much of a pivot. Ben Stones’ set and Andrzej Goulding’s video design make Sylvia a real treat to look at and there are several powerful moments with the projections.

The music is where Sylvia doesn’t quite work. It’s repetitive and forgettable, which is disappointing when there are so many amazing vocalists in the cast. The pacing of the narrative is also somewhat of an issue, as the first Act seems to drag, which is then followed by an even longer second Act, but then the ending feels rushed.

Sylvia is an educational musical that tells a fascinating story with some truly incredible performances but it is let down by the songs and script.

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