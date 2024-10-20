Review: TREASURE ISLAND, Platform

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A gentle and imaginative take on Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island, this production is written by Ross MacKay and directed by Jordan Blackwood.

Robbie (Anthony O'Neil) is having a tough time at school. He feels like he's letting everyone down and the only time he feels safe is when he's playing by himself in his bunk bed fort or snuggled up with a good book. His mild-mannered father (Simon Donaldson) listens at the door and takes comfort in the fact his son is content spending time with his imagination.

Robbie's current book of choice is Treasure Island, and he thinks Jim Hawkins is the bravest boy in the world. The performance then switches between the bedroom and a swashbuckling adventure where O'Neil also takes on the role of Hawkins. Becky Minto's wonderful set transforms between a young boy's safe space and a pirate ship in a way that really captures the imagination.

A brilliantly versatile Simon Donaldson switches effortlessly between a variety of characters. Much like Robbie's dad, he's the kind ship's cook Barbecue, later revealed to be the dastardly pirate Long John Silver.

The staging is clever and the actors playing multiple roles makes this a lot of fun. The bedroom space is also well utilised with Silver's faithful parrot being played by a desk lamp.

There's a lot to love for both adults and children in this beautiful show (one particular highlight being the song about cheese). There's a brilliant message about what bravery really means and how important it is to stay true to yourself.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

