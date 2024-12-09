Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sound of Music is the Pitlochry Festival Theatre's winter show and the final show to be directed by Elizabeth Newman in her role as artistic director of the theatre.

Spirited young nun Maria loves the convent she lives in but she can't seem to stop breaking the rules. She's a free spirit and is constantly in trouble for singing in the Abbey and getting carried away in the mountains. Mother Abbess (Kate Milner-Evans) assigns her the job of a governess for a Captain with seven children.

Kirsty Findlay plays Maria and rather than trying to imitate Julie Andrews in a portrayal that was indeed practically perfect in every way, she gives Maria a wonderfully fresh twist. Using Scottish accents in the show is a really nice touch and gives some of the songs a Celtic-folky feel rather than straight-up musical theatre.

Ali Watt plays Georg Von Trapp, a strict military man with a firm belief in his country. His children are regimented and he expects Maria to assist them in sticking to this lifestyle. While he is away, she connects with the children and brings laughter and music into their home. One slight problem is that as Maria starts to have feelings for the Captain, he announces that he is going to marry someone else.

The portrayal of Elsa Schraeder by Hannah Baker is a little disappointing as she takes on an almost villain-like quality. Those who know the story well will know that the Baroness is extremely gracious in stepping away from the Captain when she realises his feelings for Maria.

Ruari Murchison's staging is versatile and a revolving staircase acts as the mountains, the Von Trapp home and the Nonnberg Abbey.

The cast are talented and alternate between various roles as well as most of them being actor-musicians and playing their own instruments. There are two different teams of younger actors playing the six youngest Von Trapps and they are a delight to watch.

This production of The Sound of Music is loyal enough to the original material that nobody is going to be picky about a fresh new direction. The Sound of Music is proving so popular with audiences that it will return from 14 November to 21 December in 2025.

Photo credit: Fraser Band

