Review: THE NUTCRACKER, Theatre Royal

It's difficult to imagine a more festive dance spectacular than The Nutcracker. As Clara (Ava Morrison) drifts off to sleep on Christmas Eve, she enters a world of magic with the help of Drosselmeyer (Madeline Squire).

Set to Tchaikovsky's instantly recognisable score, Clara's nutcracker toy comes to life and takes her on an adventure across winter plains. She takes on King Rat and goes to the land of sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy (Roseanna Leney). The Scottish Ballet Orchestra bring so much power and emotion to this performance.

Choreographed by Christopher Hampson CBE, Scottish Ballet are restaging this classic production with incredible costume and set design by Lez Brotherstone OBE. This production honours the traditions of the classic ballet but breathes a fresh new life into it which will capture the imagination of all ages.

As you would expect from Scottish Ballet, the dancers are all exceptional and an absolute delight to watch. It truly is a captivating experience and even the very young members of the audience were enthralled from start to finish.

Photo credit: Andy Ross

