Review: THE ENCHANTED FOREST, Pitlochry

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2026 sees the 25th anniversary of the hugely popular The Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry. Running from 8 October to 8 November, the theme this year is “Stop the Clock”.All attendees must board the shuttle bus at Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry in order to be transported to Faskally Wood. The event is incredibly well organised, and the boarding process is quick and smooth.

There is a short narration in the introductory video from Alan Cumming that tells us a bit more about the 25th hour. The idea is that we have all been gifted an extra hour in our busy lives, and we are invited to think about how we would like to spend it.

The forest is illuminated with lights and projections, which feels magical for all ages. It took us around an hour to walk around at a leisurely pace (with a pit stop for toasted marshmallows). Although this is a wildly popular event, it never felt crowded or rushed. The event is wheelchair accessible with a smooth pathway running throughout, which is also suitable for buggies.

Stop The Clock is a wonderful theme for this year, and it really does feel as though time stops once you enter the forest. It’s also a pretty special experience to walk around a darkened wooded area at night and feel completely safe.

It’s easy to see why The Enchanted Forest has been such a success over the years, and they are showing no signs of resting on their laurels!

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