Review: THE CAR MAN, King's Theatre

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First staged in 2000, Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man is a modern ballet that reimagines the opera Carmen. Set in a 1950s diner in the American Midwest, The Car Man is a nonstop ride packed with drama.

Luca (Harrison Dowzell) is a drifter passing through a small town in America and sees a sign that reads “man wanted”. He’s a dreamy protagonist, strong and charming, and he’s kind to young Angelo (Jarrod McWilliams), who gets picked on. It is no surprise to anyone when Lana (Ashley Shaw) falls for him despite being married to greasy diner owner Dino (Alan Vincent).

The Car Man is probably some of the clearest storytelling I have ever seen in a ballet and definitely some of the most gripping. It’s not for the faint of heart, as it features nudity, sexual assault and a bit of blood. In a crime of passion, Dino meets his demise, and the blame is shifted onto an innocent party.

Lez Brotherston’s set design is perfect for this gritty drama and it is particularly effective in the prison scenes with the cells as the backdrop. The dancers are at the absolute top of their game and are just a joy to watch from start to finish.

The Car Man is wildly unpredictable, and that’s verified by the number of audience gaps throughout the performance. It’s edge-of-your-seat type stuff that makes this a truly thrilling experience.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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