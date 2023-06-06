Review: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

The much-loved film is adapted for the stage

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Strictly Ballroom is a stage adaptation of the 1992 film by Baz Luhrmann. This production is directed by Craig Revel Horwood and co-choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison

Scott Hastings (Kevin Clifton) has been dancing since he was six years old and dreaming of winning the championships. Arrogant and rebellious, he strays from the traditional ballroom moves and uses his own steps which loses him a partner. While his mother frantically searches for a replacement in just three weeks, Scott meets Fran.

Fran (Faye Brooks) is a quiet amateur dancer with great admiration for Scott's creativity. He dismisses her as a potential partner for him (possibly because she's wearing glasses and a cardigan) but soon finds she has a similar spirit to him and the pair begin to practice together. Fran soon gets her 'She's All That' moment where she loses the ponytail and glasses and (spoiler) the pair fall in love.

Strictly Ballroom, funnily enough, is all about the dancing. The choreography is sensational and the leads are incredible throughout. Some of the characters are a little cartoonish and cheesy but everyone gives an excellent performance.

This is a very different production to the one that was in the West End in 2018 and it is all the better for it. It's less of a jukebox musical and more about the story and the dances. This is a colourful and lively production that seems to please an audience of all ages.




