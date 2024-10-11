News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: SMALL TOWN BOYS, Polo Lounge

Small Town Boys is at the Polo Lounge until 13 October

By: Oct. 11, 2024
Review: SMALL TOWN BOYS, Polo Lounge Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Review: SMALL TOWN BOYS, Polo Lounge Image

LATEST NEWS

Review: SMALL TOWN BOYS, Polo Lounge
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Kings Theatre
Students Get Exclusive Backstage Workshops With The Company of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
HERE YOU COME AGAIN Returns To The King's Due To Demand

Small Town Boys is a theatre piece by Shaper/Caper which is part of the Tron Theatre programme and is being staged at the Polo Lounge in Glasgow.

Small Town Boys is taking place in nightclubs across Scotland to bring an immersive element to the show. There is a pre-set with the cast dancing in the nightclub and inviting the audience to join in but this is completely optional.

It's the story of a young man who is thrown out of his family home when a parent finds a gay magazine in his bag. He leaves his small town and moves to the big city where he finds his chosen family. This is all against the backdrop of Section 28 and television screens blare out broadcasts of Maggie Thatcher condemning the gay lifestyle and news broadcasts about the AIDS epidemic. 

The piece is largely portrayed through physical movement (directed and choreographed by Thomas Small) with some spoken word and pounding beats. It's not a particularly long show at 1 hour 15 mins but it loses its way a little due to some poor pacing. The nightclub scenes are energetic and electric and there are some rousing political demonstrations regarding the government's handling of the AIDS crisis but the moments in between lack the same punch. 

The music is great and Becky Minto's set and costume design draws you in to the club atmosphere. It's an important story to tell and though this narrative is a little clunky in places, Small Town Boys is worthy of your time. 
 

Photo credit: Maria Falconer




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos