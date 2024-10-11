Review: SMALL TOWN BOYS, Polo Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Small Town Boys is a theatre piece by Shaper/Caper which is part of the Tron Theatre programme and is being staged at the Polo Lounge in Glasgow.

Small Town Boys is taking place in nightclubs across Scotland to bring an immersive element to the show. There is a pre-set with the cast dancing in the nightclub and inviting the audience to join in but this is completely optional.

It's the story of a young man who is thrown out of his family home when a parent finds a gay magazine in his bag. He leaves his small town and moves to the big city where he finds his chosen family. This is all against the backdrop of Section 28 and television screens blare out broadcasts of Maggie Thatcher condemning the gay lifestyle and news broadcasts about the AIDS epidemic.

The piece is largely portrayed through physical movement (directed and choreographed by Thomas Small) with some spoken word and pounding beats. It's not a particularly long show at 1 hour 15 mins but it loses its way a little due to some poor pacing. The nightclub scenes are energetic and electric and there are some rousing political demonstrations regarding the government's handling of the AIDS crisis but the moments in between lack the same punch.

The music is great and Becky Minto's set and costume design draws you in to the club atmosphere. It's an important story to tell and though this narrative is a little clunky in places, Small Town Boys is worthy of your time.



Photo credit: Maria Falconer

