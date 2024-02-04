Review: SETH LAKEMAN, Tramway, Glasgow

Celtic Connections runs until 4 February

Feb. 04, 2024

As Celtic Connections winds down for 2024, the programme shows no sign of dropping pace. Supported by Heidi Talbot, Seth Lakeman headlines Tramway in Glasgow as part of the festival. Although this is a venue I've been to many times, it's never been for a concert and this is surprising because it is the perfect setup for a night like this.

This evening was a particularly special one to review as Seth Lakeman was the reason I attended my first-ever Celtic Connections festival back in 2007. 

It's an overwhelmingly polite audience with everyone only joining in the singalongs and foot stamping when expressly permitted to. The three-piece band are excellent and hits out with big bold folk songs but we are also treated to acapella performances and fiddle solos from Lakeman.

The setlist is a mix of newer material and old favourites such as "The Colliers"; "Lady of the Sea" and of course, "Kitty Jay". This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Kitty Jay album so it features heavily on the set. 

Seth Lakeman certainly knows how to command a room and entertains throughout his set which is well-paced between ballads and jaunty folk songs.




