Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

The festival runs until 4 February

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Now in its 12th year, Roaming Roots Revue is an event at Celtic Connections that usually pays tribute to a particular artist with a stellar group of musicians. This year the theme is the great Scottish songbook and features some of Scotland's best performers singing iconic songs. Back by the RCS orchestra, the evening is arranged by Roddy Hart and the Lonesome Fire.

Roaming Roots Revue is always a highlight of the Celtic Connections programme and this year is no exception. Performers include Brownbear, Emma Pollock Tracyanne Campbell and the show is conducted by John Logan. The format of the evening is switched up as artists such as Simon Neil and Justin Currie perform their songs and Eddi Reader sings "Something To Believe In" by King Creosote.

This is a hugely enjoyable evening with a wealth of talent onstage. One particular standout moment was Hamish Hawk's performance of "Take Me Out" by Franz Ferdinand, backed by the orchestra. The blend of classical music and rock is a real treat.

The stellar reputation of Roaming Roots Revue also meant they had to add an additional show this year, at the Barrowlands the night before the Royal Concert Hall performance. It's a triumph of Celtic Connections and hardly surprising that its so popular. The only worry is being able to secure tickets for future shows now!

Photo credit: Gaelle Beri




