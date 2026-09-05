Review: READY TAE DRAP, Oran Mor

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Ready Tae Drap is a new play written by Eimi Quinn and directed by Maureen Carr, and it kicks off the 2026 Autumn/Winter season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Lauren (Eimi Quinn) is an expert at small talk with strangers because she lives in a high-rise flat in Springburn. There’s a whole host of different types of people in her block, and she has to share a lift with them as she’s on the top floor. Not everyone is aware of the rules of small talk and social niceties, and she frequently finds out more than she’d like about her neighbours.

Pat (Isabelle Joss) is a pensioner with a weak pelvic floor that she loves to let everyone else know about and Aaliyah (Tinashe Warikandwa) is a mum to two young boys and currently heavily pregnant with her third. Little does she know that Lauren is using their conversations in the lift to add to her extensive list of reasons not to have children.

When their building lift breaks down on evening with the three of them inside, the conversation turns a little more indepth than their usual chats. While everything is reasonably polite on the surface, it emerges that Pat has some racist views and as the night goes on, she makes less and less effort to suppress them.

Quinn’s script is absolutely packed with laughs (I suspect it might hold the PPP record for the most fanny references) but it also excels at tackling the tougher topics. Warikandwa is fantastic at articulating Aaliyah’s experience as a refugee and dispelling some of the shite that Pat has read on Facebook about people being given council flats and iPhones. It's a tricky balance to get this message across when there has been so much silly hen night chat, but Quinn’s writing excels at it.

Eimi Quinn has some of the best lines in the show and she’s a wonderful comedy actor. Isabelle Joss is also excellent as Pat and makes her a sympathetic character despite her opinions. The language in the script is also to be applauded; it’s pure Glaswegian but without falling into any kind of stereotype.

Ready Tae Drap is a fantastic start to the Autumn/Winter PPP season and another brilliant play by Eimi Quinn.

Photo credit: Eoin Carey

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