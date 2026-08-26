Seven Solo Performers Shortlisted for Filipa Bragança Award at Edinburgh Fringe

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Gilded Balloon has officially announced the seven shortlisted nominees for the 2026 Filipa Bragança Award, recognising outstanding lead solo performance by an emerging female, female-identifying, or non-binary actor in a theatre production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Established in 2017 in memory of the gifted actor Filipa Bragança, who delivered defining performances in critically acclaimed Gilded Balloon productions including Echoes and Angel before her untimely passing in 2016 at the age of 25.

The award celebrates exceptional theatrical performance, solo storytelling, and compelling dramatic presence. Uniquely, the award considers eligible solo shows across the entire Fringe programme, spanning all festival venues.

Following weeks of intensive viewing by the judging panel across dozens of Fringe spaces, this year's selection process was exceptionally competitive. Judges noted an unprecedented standard of solo playwriting and character work, making the compilation of the final shortlist a remarkably difficult task.

“Filipa's instinct on stage was mesmerising, and this award was created to honour that rare, luminous energy in emerging solo performers across the Fringe. The calibre of dramatic performance this year has been extraordinary,narrowing down such a vast field of talent to just seven nominees was an enormous challenge for our scouting team. Every artist on this shortlist represents the incredibly high standard of contemporary theatre at the Fringe, and we are privileged to celebrate their work," said Karen Koren & Katy Koren, Artistic Directors at Gilded Balloon in a statement.

2026 Shortlisted Nominees

Abigail Weinstock — Giraffe (Pleasance)

Briony Martha — Parasocial Activity (Gilded Balloon)

Farah Ashraf — Pink Rabbit (Underbelly)

Leticia Rodrigues — 116 Grams (Zoo)

Marainn Yar — Landsfrau (Summerhall)

Martha Knight — King of All Birds (Summerhall)

Verona Verbakel — Only Fans for Therapy (Zoo)

Winner Announcement & Presentation

The winner of the 2026 Filipa Bragança Award will be formally announced and presented at The Scotsman Awards on Friday 28 August 2026 at 10am.

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