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The Silence of the Lambs is a new play based on Thomas Harris’ book of the same name, first released in 1988 and adapted for the screen in 1991. The screenplay is penned by Gina Gionfiddo and this production is directed by Nikolai Foster.

Clarice Starling (Mollie Gallagher) is a promising young FBI trainee who is trying to find out the identity of serial killer Buffalo Bill. She is sent to interview psychologist and murderer Dr Hannibal Lecter- affectionately nicknamed ‘Hannibal the Cannibal ’-to see if he has any insight into the mind of another sadistic killer.

Clarice is warned not to give Lecter any personal information but he’s a fascinating character and she is drawn into his conversations and promises of quid pro quo- he won’t tell her anything until she shares with him. Their relationship is intense, disturbing and unpredictable.

John Patridge is exceptional as Hannibal Lecter, somehow managing to be charming as well as deeply sinister. It’s easy to see how Clarice gets drawn in and the pair form a strange bond. Mollie Gallagher is wonderful as Clarice and although she is young and new in a mostly male-dominated industry, she is whip-smart and extremely capable. Their bizarre connection is conflicting because you almost find yourself rooting for this depraved killer because of how charming and clever he is.

Another actor really excelling with their unsettling character portrayal is Sam Jackson as Buffalo Bill. Losing his mother at a young age has affected him deeply and he is making a new mommy for himself out of the skin of other women. He’s kidnapped a young woman who is very much missed, and its a race against time for Clarice to figure out his identity to save her.

I cannot stress enough how good Michael Taylor’s design is and the impact it has on the production. This is an incredibly atmospheric piece and the setting of the high-security prison is chilling. Lecter’s cell is referred to as a cage, and the scenes between him and Clarice while he’s under lock and key are unnerving. Howard Hudson’s lighting design is also crucial to just how good this production looks. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a touring production where the design was of this calibre.

For the most part, The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological thriller that will sit with you long after the lights go back up. However, there are a few deeply unsettling moments of gore that are executed perfectly. The cast are fantastic, and even if you already know the story you will be completely gripped from start to finish.

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