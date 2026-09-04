Review: 1984, Citizens Theatre

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1984 is a Citizens Theatre, Dundee Rep Theatre and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh co-production written by Chris Hannan and directed by Dominic Hill, adapted from the novel by George Orwell.

The story begins in Glasgow as George Orwell (Jack Tarlton) checks himself into Hairmyres Hospital with symptoms of TB. He’s determined to write his novel despite strict advice to lie down and the nurses' repeated confiscation of his typewriter. It’s a light and humorous start to a much darker and disturbing story.

Orwell’s dystopian novel takes place in a totalitarian state where freedom of thought has been criminalised. In Oceania, relationships are forbidden, but Winston (also played by Tarlton) and Julia (Jessica Hardwick) have fallen in love and are willing to risk everything to be together. This production focuses on the love story between the pair in the face of control by the state.

Government messages are projected across the stage and the iconic “Big Brother is watching you” is particularly impactful. The citizens are under surveillance at all times and nobody is to be trusted. The public are shown videos of people deemed to be their enemies, and they cheer and snarl at brutal footage of beheadings and relish in the joy of watching public hangings.

After being isolated and tortured in a prison-like facility, Winston is taken to Room 101. Room 101 is different for every citizen, and it is the thing that each individual fears most brought to life. Tarlton is exceptional throughout the performance, but particularly during the torture scenes.

Tom Piper’s design and Lizzie Powell’s lighting design work well together to bring a sense of foreboding. Despite the drab greyness, the set looks striking throughout.

At 2hrs50mins, it’s a pretty lengthy piece, but it doesn’t feel like it- the time flies by. Wonderfully bold, 1984 is a groundbreaking Scottish production of a classic novel that is deeply unsettling in its relevance today.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

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