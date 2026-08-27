Joshua Khoury Wins SO YOU THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? 2026 at Gilded Balloon

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Karen & Katy Koren and the Gilded Balloon have announced Joshua Khoury as winner of the 39th edition of So You Think You're Funny?

Bobby Jethro came in second place, with Lucas Jones Ho and Sarah Lewis taking joint third, out of around 500 applicants. They entertained a sold-out crowd at this year's final in the Debating Hall at the iconic Gilded Balloon Teviot, hosted by multi-award-winning comedian, writer and actor Laura Lexx.

Following hilarious heats across the UK, comic Joshua Khoury claimed the crown for this year's competition after a judging panel including special guest judge Nina Conti (award-winning comedian and ventriloquist, and star of Live at The Apollo and The Stand Up Show), as well as judges Susan Provan (former Festival Director & CEO of Melbourne International Comedy Festival), Bruce Dessau (Evening Standard comedy critic), Angela Squire (Artistic Director of The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival), Julia Chamberlain (So You Think You're Funny? Producer), and Karen and Katy Koren (Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon), watched 7-minute sets from all finalists, before convening to choose the winner.

In 2026, Joshua Khoury won the RAW Comedy national final at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and earned selection in the Sydney Comedy Festival's 2026 New Talent Showcase. 'An excellent writer of quirky jokes, serving up one hilarious gag after another' (Chortle).

Since it began in 1988, previous winners and finalists of SYTYF? have included Aisling Bea, Tommy Tiernan, Maisie Adam, Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Fern Brady, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Sara Pascoe, Daniel Sloss and many more, with the competition renowned for kickstarting the careers of dozens of the UK's top comics and providing essential support to comedy newcomers.

Karen & Katy Koren and the So You Think You're Funny? team would like to offer huge congratulations to 2026's finalists:

Winner - Joshua Khoury

First runner-up - Bobby Jethro

Joint second runners-up - Lucas Jones Ho & Sarah Lewis

Finalists (in alphabetical order):

Chris Byfield

Matilda Humphreys

Naph

Omar Bouzad

Sarah Dungworth

Victoria Blunt

Katy and Karen Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon and So You Think You're Funny? said: 'Huge congratulations to Joshua Khoury - 2026's fantastic winner of So You Think You're Funny?

'As ever, this year's competition was very competitive with around 500 applications, so it's an amazing achievement for these 10 finalists from across the UK to have made it to the final round, and perform in front of our sold-out crowd tonight.

'We also love seeing our So You Think You're Funny? alumni return to the Fringe each year to make their debut or take part in mixed bill runs. 2025's winner Madeleine Brettingham has had a fantastic debut at Gilded Balloon this year, seeing her being shortlisted for Comedians' Choice Awards 2026: Best Newcomer, nominated for NextUp's Biggest Award in Comedy, and longlisted for The List Festival Awards: Best Comedy Show and ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Best Newcomer. We also had three of our fabulous finalists from last year, Reb Day, Joel Walker and Rachel Porter, perform throughout the festival in Best Of So You Think You're Funny?.

'We want to say a huge thank you to every comic who entered the competition this year, and all our esteemed judges who joined us at heats across the UK to ensure we could provide a platform to some of the very best new up and coming comedians in the country. The talent showcased tonight was truly incredible, and we can't wait to see what they all do next!'

Celebrity guest judge Nina Conti said: 'I was amazed by how fantastic all of the finalists were tonight. It was a joy to watch them, and it made our job very difficult!'

Judges who chose this year's finalists included: Susan Provan, Bruce Dessau, Angela Squire, Julia Chamberlain, plus Katy and Karen Koren and more.

Since it began in 1988, So You Think You're Funny? has kick-started the careers of dozens of the country's top comics including Aisling Bea, Tommy Tiernan, Maisie Adam, Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Fern Brady, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Sara Pascoe, Daniel Sloss and many more. It is the longest-running and most established comedy competition of its kind, funded solely by Gilded Balloon with no external sponsors.

This year's winner will receive…

A cash prize.

A fully paid-for solo show (or mixed bill) run as part of the Gilded Balloon's Fringe programme.

A paid performance slot in the Comedy Arena and weekend pass at Latitude Festival in the year following the competition thanks to Festival Republic.

Opportunity to perform at Cat Laughs comedy festival in Kilkenny, Ireland

Opportunity to perform at Glasgow International Comedy Festival

Opportunity to take part in Soho Theatre's Soho Labs programme in the year following the final.

Other paid performance slots at the UK's best comedy clubs including the Glee Club, the Boat Show and more.

Complimentary headshot photoshoot by professional photographer to the stars, Steve Ullathorne.

Complimentary filmed copy and professional photographs of their spot from the Final to use in their show-reel.

Mentorship and support from Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors at Gilded Balloon and Julia Chamberlain, the So You Think You're Funny? producer for over 20 years.

There are also prizes for the runners-up, including;

A cash prize for the first and second runner-up.

An invite to take part in a fully paid-for mixed bill show as part of Gilded Balloon's Fringe programme.

Mentorship and support from Karen and Katy Koren and Julia Chamberlain, the So You Think You're Funny? producer

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