EDINBURGH 2026: Review: LIBERACE AND LIZA- A TRIBUTE, Underbelly
Liberace and Liza- A Tribute runs at Edfringe until 30 August
Liberace and Liza Minnelli never performed together, but what if they did? That’s what David Saffert & Jillian Snow have created with Liberace and Liza- A Tribute, a high-camp mashup cabaret.
The tone is set early on as Saffert appears in an absolutely stunning blue sequin fur-trimmed cape that Liberace would have been proud of. Taking it off to reveal an equally fabulous sequinned kilt with a blue sparkly sporran, the bar is high for this evening of entertainment.
We are treated to a variety of songs from their careers such as “Cabaret” and “Maybe This Time” along with some more modern classics like “Toxic”; “Pink Pony Club” and “Wannabe”.
Saffert and Snow clearly have a great relationship and work so well together. They make the perfect double act and have the mannerisms of both Liberace and Liza down to a T. Snow’s Liza laugh is particularly endearing, and she really plays up to it to build on the comedy elements of the show.
It’s a very impressive show musically too; the pair are both extraordinary artists. Snow’s high notes during “Shallow” are truly something to marvel at.
Liberace and Liza is a loving tribute to both artists, and it is packed with laughs, making for a hugely entertaining hour.
|
NewsRevue
Pleasance Courtyard (8/05-8/31)
|
This Is How I Got Arrested (after smuggling drugs across the border but never actually getting caught with any drugs)
ZOO (Playground 3) (8/07-8/30)
|
Overtone
Pleasance (Jack Dome) (8/05-8/30)
|
The Last Mad Man
Assembly, Roxy (8/05-8/30)
|
A Queer Little Murder
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/30)
|
Learning to Human
Gilded Balloon Teviot (8/05-8/30)
|
Concerts of the Future
Summerhall (Lobby) (8/06-8/30)
|
Heated Rivalry: The Musical Parody!
Gilded Balloon Patter House - Other Yin (8/05-8/30)
|
Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years
The Lemon Tree (9/24-9/24)
|
Jerk Off!
Underbelly (Dairy Room) (8/05-8/30)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.