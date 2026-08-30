EDINBURGH 2026: Review: LIBERACE AND LIZA- A TRIBUTE, Underbelly

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Liberace and Liza Minnelli never performed together, but what if they did? That’s what David Saffert & Jillian Snow have created with Liberace and Liza- A Tribute, a high-camp mashup cabaret.

The tone is set early on as Saffert appears in an absolutely stunning blue sequin fur-trimmed cape that Liberace would have been proud of. Taking it off to reveal an equally fabulous sequinned kilt with a blue sparkly sporran, the bar is high for this evening of entertainment.

We are treated to a variety of songs from their careers such as “Cabaret” and “Maybe This Time” along with some more modern classics like “Toxic”; “Pink Pony Club” and “Wannabe”.

Saffert and Snow clearly have a great relationship and work so well together. They make the perfect double act and have the mannerisms of both Liberace and Liza down to a T. Snow’s Liza laugh is particularly endearing, and she really plays up to it to build on the comedy elements of the show.

It’s a very impressive show musically too; the pair are both extraordinary artists. Snow’s high notes during “Shallow” are truly something to marvel at.

Liberace and Liza is a loving tribute to both artists, and it is packed with laughs, making for a hugely entertaining hour.

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